Cole Anthony Will Bring Creativity, Charisma and Passion to the Dunk Contest

PORTLAND - What could we see from Cole Anthony in this year’s slam dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland?

While the Orlando Magic guard is obviously not going to give any of his ideas away before the Saturday, Feb. 19 contest, teammates are already starting to chime in with their thoughts.

“I feel like for him going into the dunk contest, he’s going to have to do something a lot of people aren’t thinking of,” Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. said after Orlando’s victory in Portland. “He can start off (with) a good set – a normal dunk to start it off. But that second and third dunk has got to be something that you’re not really thinking of. I think he should jump over someone, between the legs – I don’t know.”

No matter what the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder decides to try on the big stage, his personality, style, and boldness makes him an ideal dunk competition participant.

“He’s tried so many people this year to finish at the rim,” Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said. “His creativity, his charisma, his excitement, his passion, his joy, his love for the game, and just the entertainment side is going to be just fantastic. I think Cole does a wonderful job of being that energy bringer in so many cases, and I think that’s going to stand out in that dunk contest, as well as the Rising Stars game.”

As of late Tuesday night, motivating Anthony the most is making up for his missed dunk during the Magic’s recent game against the Boston Celtics.

“Hopefully I can redeem myself for getting rim blocked last game,” he said. “That was a heck of a thing. At that moment right there, I was like, man, I don’t know if I could be in the dunk contest anymore. Hopefully, I can redeem myself. I have a few tricks up my sleeve.”

The 21-year-old, averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 rebounds through his first 42 games this season, will have some tough competition, with the New York Knicks’ Obi Toppin, the Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green and the Golden State Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson this year’s other participants.

This marks the 11th time a player will represent the Magic during the slam dunk contest. Past participants include: Aaron Gordon (2016, 2017, 2020), Victor Oladipo (2015), Dwight Howard (2007, 2008, 2009), Darrell Armstrong (1996), Nick Anderson (1992) and Otis Smith (1991). Howard is the only one to have won the contest, doing so in 2008.

One of Anthony’s favorite past dunk contest performers is someone he knows quite well.

“T-Ross (Terrence Ross) was honestly one of my favorite dunkers,” he said. “I vividly remember being in a hotel room during an AAU trip. I might have been in seventh or eighth grade and just watching T-Ross win the dunk contest (in 2013). I think this was back when you can text for the vote, and I am pretty sure I texted the vote for T-Ross.”

Anthony will also be playing in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars during All-Star Weekend, along with Magic teammates Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. Anthony and Suggs are both on Team (James) Worthy, while Wagner will be suiting up for Team (Rick) Barry.

“I’ve told Franz a couple times I’ve been waiting for that matchup for a while,” Anthony said. “All that Euro stuff, all the floaters and all that – I am not having any of that. I want him in an isolation situation because if I see him, he’s going to have a long time on that island. I’m excited for that matchup. I’m sure Jalen is too.”

There are four seven-player teams in the new Rising Stars format. Anthony was one of the 12 NBA sophomores chosen, while Suggs and Wagner were two of the 12 NBA rookies selected. The other four participants are members of the G League Ignite.

Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points.