Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner to Participate in 2022 Clorox Rising Stars

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, guard Jalen Suggs and forward Franz Wagner have all been selected to participate in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as part of NBA All-Star 2022. TNT will televise the annual showcase of premier young talent at 9 p.m. ET.

Anthony has played and started in 37 games this season for Orlando, averaging 17.8 ppg., 6.0 apg. and 5.9 rpg. in 33.2 minpg., while shooting .837 (128-153) from the free throw line. He leads the Magic in scoring, assists and minutes played. Anthony has led (or tied) the team in scoring a team-high 17 times, in rebounding six times and in assists a team-high 26 times. He has scored in double figures 32 times, 20+ points 15 times and 30+ points three times, including a season-high 33 points on Nov. 7 vs. Utah and Dec. 8 @ Sacramento. Anthony has also recorded seven double-doubles and pulled down 10+ rebounds four times, including a career-high 16 rebounds on Oct. 24 @ New York. He has dished out 10+ assists three times - a career-high 11 assists three times, the last on Jan. 26 vs. L.A. Clippers.

As of Feb. 1, Anthony ranks 20th in the NBA in assists and 38th in free throw percentage. He also ranks among all NBA second-year players in scoring (fourth), rebounding (fifth), assists (third), three-point field goals made (sixth), double-doubles (third) and minutes played (fifth). Anthony was selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Suggs has played in 30 games (27 starts) this season for Orlando, averaging 12.4 ppg., 4.0 apg., 3.7 rpg. and 1.20 stlpg. in 28.2 minpg. He has led (or tied) the team in scoring four times and in assists seven times. Suggs has scored in double figures 23 times and 20+ points three times, including a career-high 22 points on Jan. 21 vs. L.A. Lakers.

As of Feb. 1, Suggs ranks among all NBA rookies in scoring (seventh), rebounding (13th), assists (third), free throw percentage (eighth), steals (third) and minutes played (ninth). He was selected in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wagner has played and started in all 51 games this season for Orlando, averaging 15.7 ppg., 4.6 rpg. and 2.9 apg. in 32.3 minpg., while shooting .851 (131-154) from the free throw line. He has led (or tied) the team in scoring 12 times, in rebounding twice and in assists seven times. Wagner has scored in double figures a team-high 43 times, 20+ points 12 times and 30+ points once, including a career-high 38 points on Dec. 28 vs. Milwaukee. The 38 points are the most scored by any rookie in the NBA this season.

Wagner was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in December. As of Feb. 1, he is tied for 31st in the NBA in free throw percentage. Wagner also ranks among all NBA rookies in scoring (second), rebounding (eighth), assists (sixth), field goal percentage (eighth), three-point field goal percentage (eighth), free throw percentage (fourth), steals (eighth) and minutes played (T-third). He was selected in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Clorox Rising Stars will feature four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out.

The pool of 28 players for Clorox Rising Stars consists of 12 first-year NBA players, 12 second-year NBA players and four elite young players from NBA G League Ignite, a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft.

The combined 24 first- and second-year NBA players for Rising Stars were selected by NBA assistant coaches, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. The four NBA G League Ignite players were selected by NBA G League head coaches.

Nine players have previously represented the Orlando Magic during the Rising Stars game. Past participants include: Anfernee Hardaway (1994), Mike Miller (2001, 2002), Dwight Howard (2005, 2006), Jameer Nelson (2006 out with injury), Andrew Nicholson (2013), Nikola Vučević (2013), Victor Oladipo (2014, 2015), Elfrid Payton (2015, 2016) and Mario Hezonja (2016).