Cole Anthony Hits Clutch Shot in Magic’s Preseason Win Over Hornets

The Lead

One of Cole Anthony’s main strengths has nothing to do with basketball fundamentals, although don’t be mistaken, his offensive skills are quite impressive, especially for a 20-year-old rookie. It’s his confidence. Anthony, whose father Greg Anthony played in the NBA for many years and is currently a television analyst for NBA TV and TNT, isn’t afraid of the pressure-packed moments, which he showed in the Orlando Magic’s preseason finale on Saturday. The former UNC standout connected on a go-ahead runner with 13.9 seconds remaining and then sank a pair of free throws with 2.1 ticks left to lift the Magic to a 120-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center.

Top Performers

Nikola Vucevic’s improved 3-point shooting, Aaron Gordon’s playmaking and Markelle Fultz’s offensive development are central storylines going into the start of the regular season. All three were highlighted in the Magic’s preseason finale. In limited minutes for all three, Vucevic buried four threes as part of his 18-point performance, Gordon handled the ball a ton and recorded three assists to go along with 20 points and Fultz routinely got in the paint, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and four dimes.

Clutch Moments

Anthony’s runner in the closing seconds was obviously the play of the game. But there were other big shots made down the stretch. Chuma Okeke, in addition to playing some stifling defense, made a driving layup with 3:41 left, Michael Carter-Williams had an AND-1 on Orlando’s next possession, Anthony, who finished with 19 points, made a layup with 1:33 remaining and Devin Cannady, who is on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic, buried a 3-pointer with 36.6 ticks left that pulled Orlando within one.

Player Spotlight

Gordon only has one triple-double in his NBA career. That came last season shortly after All-Star Weekend against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Don’t be surprised if he adds more to his resume this season. In the few weeks prior to March’s pandemic pause, the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder was filling up the stat sheet regularly. That’s what he did against the Hornets on Saturday in limited minutes with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Top Storyline

Playing the defending Eastern Conference champions in the regular season opener will help the Magic gauge how much training camp and the preseason prepared them for what will certainly be a unique season. The Heat are expected to challenge for the conference crown again this year, so if the Magic have a good showing in the opener, that will certainly boost their confidence and give the naysayers a reason to reconsider their preseason evaluation of the team.

Key Stretches

The Magic led by as many as 23 in the first half, and it was a 12-0 run in the first quarter that helped them build that huge advantage. During that stretch, Vucevic, Gordon and Evan Fournier combined to make four 3-pointers. Another big run came after the Hornets had seized momentum. Just under eight minutes left and Orlando suddenly trailing by seven, the Magic responded with nine unanswered points. Okeke had a dunk, Anthony drilled a triple and Khem Birch made a bucket during that critical run.

Key Stat

Good ball movement usually leads to open 3-point shots. That was precisely the case on Saturday as the Magic sank 17 of their 40 attempts (42.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Vucevic drilled four threes, Gordon, Fournier and Terrence Ross each made three of them and Anthony knocked down two. Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said Friday that he wouldn’t object to Vucevic taking eight or nine 3-pointers per game, which if he did would be the most 3-point tries per game in a season by a center in NBA history.

Quote of the Night

“I’ll make as big of a jump as our team makes. As much as I help my team, I think that’s going to dictate how well I do. That’s all I’m really focused on. My goal is to help my team get as far as we can go. And everything else will take care of itself. But I do think that I’m in a perfect position to make a huge jump with the position I’m in and people that’s around me, so I think I have everything I need.” – Fultz

Up Next

The Magic’s regular season opener is set for Wednesday, Dec. 23 against the Heat at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center. Miami reached the NBA Finals at Disney just a couple months ago behind strong performances from Jimmy Butler and its two blossoming young stars, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. It’s the fourth time in the last five years that the Magic are hosting the Heat on opening night.