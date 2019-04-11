Coaches, Teammates Marvel at Ross' Growth and Consistency

ORLANDO – The Terrence Ross who arrives in Toronto this weekend and faces the Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs isn’t nearly the same person or player who appeared in 363 games for the Raptors from 2012-17.

That Ross, he will tell you now, was often immature and flighty, constantly staring into a GameBoy, playing video games until all hours of the night and trying to find himself as a person growing up in a foreign country. On the basketball court, Ross was something of a follower back then and consistently an inconsistent enigma because of his inability to ever string much together.

This Ross, the one who has been a driving force all season on a Magic team in the playoffs for the first time in seven years and playing its best basketball of late, is now married, a father of two and far more mature and level-headed at 28 years old. And on the basketball court, he has evolved into something of a cold-blooded killer what with his propensity of grabbing games by the throat with his rare ability to put up points in furious bunches. Gone is the Ross that was happy to defer to DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry while with the Raptors. Now, he comes into games instantly on the attack and determined to try and take the will of opponents with his rapid-fire production.

``My role is night and day different than when I was in Toronto,’’ Ross said. ``I’ve stepped into a new role here and I’m embracing it.’’

Has he ever? This season, in addition to averaging a career bests in points (15.1), rebounds (3.5) and assists (1.7), Ross became the first player in NBA history to hit at least 200 3-pointers while never starting a game. As the Magic’s source of instant offense off the bench, Ross drilled 217 3-pointers – far more than the previous career-best of 161 that he hit during his second NBA season while playing for the Raptors.

The Magic head into their series against the Raptors and superstar forward Kawhi Leonard as massive underdogs, but the firepower of players like Ross, all-star center Nikola Vucevic and others could make them not only a difficult out in the playoffs, but a legitimate threat to win. Orlando has been in must-win mode for weeks and it responded by winning 22 of the last 31 games, including an especially impressive stretch where it was victorious in 11 of 13 and four in a row to end the season.

``I think we can win, too, and we all do,’’ Clifford said, referring to the vibe around his team. ``Look, no matter what, our guys have done a good job, but the NBA is about winning in the playoffs. We have size, we have intelligence and we’re playing good basketball right now. I think from the meeting that we just had with the guys (earlier on Thursday), there’s a determination and a confidence level in how well we can play.

``(The Raptors) are, obviously, a great team,’’ Clifford added. ``They’ve played (deep into the playoffs for several years), but, to me, this is their best team. (Leonard) is a superstar, Kyle (Lowry) is terrific and the (Marc) Gasol piece has given them just a skill level that not many teams have. Then, they have terrific other players. But again, I think we can play a game that allows us to play well against anyone in in any building.’’

The belief is there, in part, because of what Ross just did in throwing haymaker after haymaker to knock out the Magic’s last two opponents of the regular season on the road. On Sunday in Boston, Ross scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter of a tense 116-108 victory that vaulted the Magic into the playoffs. On Wednesday, with the Magic in need of offense with Vucevic (stomach virus) and Jonathan Isaac (concussion) out of action, Ross silenced Charlotte’s playoff hopes by scoring a season-best 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting while also burying six 3-pointers.

The way the likeable 6-foot-7, 206-pound guard simultaneously lifted up the Magic and detonated the last two opponents, was breathtaking to see, teammates gushed.

``With the other team, it just takes the wind out of them,’’ Gordon said of Ross’ torrid shooting. ``When he keeps hitting threes like that, it’s like (the other teams are saying), `Well, damn, what are we supposed to do?’ Can’t do nothing.’’

Added Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier: ``I mean, I’ve got to tell you, man, just sitting next to him, it’s hot. It’s hot. … When he plays like that, it just gives us momentum and an extra weapon. We’re a different team when he makes shots like that.’’

Even the usually nuts-and-bolts, no-nonsense Clifford was blown away by what he was seeing when he dialed up the footage from Wednesday’s game, saying: ``I’ve seen some stuff now (in 19 years in the NBA), but that was some shot-making. (The Hornets) are all over him – the way they defend (Vucevic) and (Ross) being so locked into everything that they do – to be able to get space like he did last night, watching the film it was something to watch.’’

Ross, the No. 8 pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, always seemed to have this sort of greatness inside of himself, but for whatever reason he never could put long stretches of good shooting together. For example, he scored 51 points on Jan. 25, 2014 by making 16 of 29 shots, 10 of 17 3-pointers and nine of 10 free throws. His follow-up act? A 10-point dud where he made just three of nine shots two nights later.

How different of a player is Ross this season? In his six seasons prior with Toronto and Orlando, Ross scored at least 20 points 29 times - but just once consecutively (Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2014).

This season with the Magic, he’s had 20 games with at least 20 points. He had two instances early in season where he scored 20 points consecutively (22 on Nov. 11 in New York and 21 on Nov. 12 in Washington; and 26 on Feb. 5 in Oklahoma City and 32 on Feb. 7 vs. Minnesota).

Of late, however, he’s played with a consistency never before seen in his career. Over the final four games of the regular season, Ross has gone for 23 (vs. New York), 25 (vs. Atlanta), 26 (vs. Boston) and 35 points (vs. Charlotte). At long last, he seems to have found the consistency teams have craved from him for years.

``I think this year, I don’t want to say he’s matured because that sounds like he was immature before, but he really took a step forward, matured into his role and really bought into his role,’’ Vucevic raved. ``He’s become very consistent, we know what to expect of him and he’s brings it every day. You see the growth that he’s had and the mental part as well. That’s something that people always kind of tried to hold against him with his consistency, but for us he’s been great. Without his shot-making a lot of these games we don’t win.’’

Other coaches around the NBA took notice of Ross being a different level of player this season, namely Detroit’s Dwane Casey and Indiana’s Nate McMillan. Casey coached Ross throughout the guard’s 4 ½ seasons in Toronto, serving as a mentor for him and helping develop him as a player. This season, Casey said it’s as if he’s watching a completely different Ross based on the manner in which he has become a leader and an alpha dog in Orlando. No longer is Ross the player stepping back and deferring to the likes of DeRozan and Lowry formerly in Toronto, Casey said.

``Those days are gone,’’ Casey said with astonishment. ``He’s a man now. He’s a terrific young man and I remember that I used to get on him and say, `Terrence why do you seem like you’re so tired all the time?’ Come to find out he’s playing those video games against (friends) from the West Coast all night. He’s really outgrown those (days) and he’s a tremendous young man who’s playing at a high level.

``He’s one of the top perimeter players in our league right now,’’ Casey added recently. ``I’m proud of him and happy for him – except for when he plays us. He’s shooting the ball with the ultra-green light when coming off screens. So, defenses have to be on as soon as (the Magic) walk on the floor because he can beat you by himself and shoot the ball from any distance on the floor.’’

As for Indiana’s McMillan, he saw Ross’ growth in Orlando’s three defeats of the Pacers. On Jan. 31, Ross scored 13 of his 30 against Indy in the fourth quarter. On March 2, he had 16 of his 23 over the final 12 minutes and on March 30, he had another late burst that allowed the Magic to notch their 10thwin this season when trailing after three periods.

Marveled McMillan: ``He’s a really aggressive and any day, he’s letting it fly. He can put the ball in the hole. He’s doing a lot of the things that he did in Toronto, but he’s the guy who’s coming off the bench for them and they are running a lot of action for him. He’s an elite shooter in our game, a catch-and-shoot guy who has range to knock those shots down.’’

Now, Ross will try to keep it going back in Toronto, the place where his NBA career started, and he formed a tight friendship with Lowry. He downplayed going back to Toronto for the postseason saying, ``it’s the playoffs, man, and you can’t look at (going back to Toronto as a homecoming). I’m going to try to go in there (to Toronto) and help our team. I’m not thinking about that.’’

Maybe that’s because there’s a certain maturity now to Ross that, admittedly, was missing years prior. Now, he’s married with wife Matijana, and the couple has two children (son Tristan and daughter Zoey).

``That’s what happens when you get married and have kids,’’ Ross said of his maturation process.

As for seeing the upstart Magic mature over the course of this season, Ross feels they have the firepower, toughness and togetherness to be a team that does some damage in the playoffs. It doesn’t matter to him that the heavily favored Raptors are standing in the way of that mission.

``We’ve won in that (Toronto) building before and we beat (the Raptors) here, so right there that gives us confidence,’’ Ross said with conviction. ``We’re looking at an opportunity to win the series. It is what it is (with being an underdog). People didn’t expect us to get here (to the playoffs), so it doesn’t really matter at this point.’’

