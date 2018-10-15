Clutch Performance Against Heat Last Year Etched in Fournier's Memory

ORLANDO – While most of last season was forgettable for the Orlando Magic and veteran Evan Fournier due to them not meeting expectations and injuries, there is a particularly favorable moment that is still etched in the shooting guard’s memory almost a year later.

Last October, when the Magic opened the 2017-18 season at the Amway Center against the rival Miami Heat, Fournier rescued Orlando from what could have been an unsightly collapse with some repeatedly gutsy play in the clutch. After witnessing a 97-80 lead shrink to 105-103 with 2:39 to play, Fournier went to work on showing why he the Magic’s go-to-player in tense situations.

To his credit, Fournier doesn’t need the official play-by-play sheet to recall what happened in that game. Instead, every detail of the closing stretch is etched into Fournier’s brain.

``It was actually four plays in a row,’’ Fournier said with conviction, referring to how he scored seven of his 23 points in the final 2:30 of last season’s opening win for the Magic. ``We were up early and they were cutting the lead back to one or two and (former Magic coach) Frank (Vogel) knew that I am comfortable in those (late-game) situations, so he called my number. He called a couple of plays for me and I made a couple of shots. Then, we ran another play and I had the pass to (teammate Nikola Vucevic). Then, I had a step-up, pick-and-roll on the right side for a layup to kind of like, seal the deal.’’

As fate would have it, Fournier and the Magic will get a chance to seal the deal against the rival Heat once again in this year’s season-opener. The two Sunshine State rivals play on Wednesday night at the Amway Center – the third year in a row they will open the regular season in Orlando.

Miami won two years ago, while Orlando captured last season’s victory thanks to Fournier’s late-game heroics. If, by chance, Wednesday’s game comes down to another tight finish, it’s no secret that the Magic prefer to have the ball in the hands of their 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard.

``He’s good at the end games when he’s asked to take the big shot or make the right play,’’ Vucevic said of Fournier, his teammate for a fifth season and his closest friend on the squad. ``He likes those big moments. He’s done it for us multiple times and it’s something that we have confidence in him doing. Especially, when it’s him and me in any kind of (pick-and-roll) action, I feel like it puts pressure on the defense because he can get to the rim, stop for a jumper or I can pop or roll. But Evan definitely likes those big moments.’’

That’s something that Magic coach Steve Clifford witnessed for years from afar while coaching the Charlotte Hornets the previous five seasons. Since being hired by Orlando in late May, Clifford has spent time getting to know Fournier and learning what it is that makes him the Magic’s best all-around and daring player. Clifford has said repeatedly that he never realized that Fournier was as big as he is and as good of a finisher as he is at the rim. Watching Fournier work in practice and play this preseason has given Clifford an even greater appreciation of Orlando’s shooting guard.

``He’s a pro player. He wants to win, he’s very focused and he’s demanding of himself,’’ Clifford said. ``I’ve never enjoyed coaching against him, but he’s an easy guy to quickly gain respect for. He’s the kind of guy that you want to have on your team.’’

Orlando wrapped up the preseason on Friday with a loss to the San Antonio Spurs that dropped them to 2-3 in the exhibition season. After taking Saturday off, the Magic practiced with ``a lot of contact’’ on Sunday, Clifford said. On Monday, the team started installing the game plan for Wednesday night and going over the scouting report for the Heat.

Undoubtedly, the Heat are doing the same and talking about ways that they will need to step up defensively to try and slow down Fournier. The guard terrorized the Heat in four games last season, averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3-point range.

For whatever reason, Fournier struggled badly with his shot and looked out of rhythm in this preseason and, at times, his frustration surfaced in the form of forced shots or bad turnovers. In Orlando’s five exhibition games, Fournier made just 17 of 54 shots (31.5 percent) and only five of 22 3-point tries (22.7 percent) while averaging just 8.6 points.

Fournier did show signs of shedding the thaw in the preseason finale by contributing 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and two 3-pointers against the Spurs.

In all actuality, Fournier said he didn’t need the strong finish to restore his confidence. He has never been one bit worried about his mini-shooting slump because he knows the work that he puts in daily and he trusts himself to get going when the regular-season games begin.

``It felt good, but to be honest if I had had another bad shooting night it would have just been, `whatever!’’’ Fournier said playfully, referring to Friday’s preseason finale. ``The main difference was I approached (Friday’s game against the Spurs) like a regular-season game and I wanted to play as hard as I can to get ready for Miami. When you do that, it’s like karma and shots fall in.’’

Added Clifford, who stressed that he’s never been worried about Fournier’s shooting in the preseason: ``I think he’s been playing an all-around game, though, (despite the shooting struggles). His defense has been good, and he’s created. Like anybody else, we chart key stats and he’s created a lot of layups and open threes (for teammates). Those are two key statistical categories that he’s done a good job with.’’

Fournier, Orlando’s leading scorer each of the past three seasons, has also done a good job with closing out games for the Magic. He said players have to welcome the pressure that comes with end-of-game situations and they have to be willing to live with the disappointment and fall out if things don’t break their way. If Wednesday’s opener against the Heat is tight down the stretch, Fournier said he will welcome the chance to repeat what he did last season when he had two layups over Hassan Whiteside, a straight-on 3-pointer off a pin-down screen and an assist to Vucevic for another big basket.

``I just like late-game situations, man, because that’s what you live for,’’ he said while cracking a wry smile. ``It feels good to have the ball in those moments and you can feel the energy. Those moments just feel really good.’’

