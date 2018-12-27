Clifford Shares Motivating Story With Team

ORLANDO – With his Orlando Magic mired on one of their worst swoons of the season, head coach Steve Clifford dug into treasure trove of experience – 38 years overall and 19 seasons in the NBA – and relayed a story that his squad could relate to and maybe use as motivation.

In 2013, when Clifford was in his first season as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, that team started 14-15 but soon after fell into the throes of an eight-game losing streak. Rather than collapsing, that Hornets’ team responded to Clifford’s messages of daily improvement and purpose of play and won 28 of the next 44 games to reach the postseason.

A day after Orlando’s home defeat to Miami – the its third defeat in a row and the sixth loss in eight games – Clifford told that story in hopes of picking up the squad’s spirits. Center Nikola Vucevic and guard Evan Fournier, who have both played for five head coaches during their time with the Magic, said Clifford’s vast experience in basketball is often beneficial to the squad.

``It helps a lot when you know a team of his went through something like this and was able to come out of it and make the playoffs,’’ Vucevic said. ``So, you just have to understand that you are going to have ups and downs throughout the season and some are going to last longer than others, but you have to find a way to bounce back. I think we have what it takes to do that and we just have to take care of business. It hasn’t looked very pretty the last few weeks, but I think there are some changes that can help us get back to where we need to be.’’

Added Fournier: ``It’s always good to hear stories about great players and teams that he’s been a part of, whether as an assistant or a head coach. You always want to have stories. The Charlotte (story), that’s one we can relate to. We don’t hear the story and be like, `Oh, we’re going to do the same thing.’ But it’s good to hear. We can control things and write out history. We can go on a 10-game winning streak of whatever. It’s just about us and the message from Coach (Clifford) was that there are going to be highs and lows and it’s all about what you do next.’’

DRIVING FOR SUCCESS: Clifford has repeatedly poured over the numbers and advanced analytics to try and determine the root of the Magic’s offensive woes and he thinks he knows the primary reason why. Orlando came into Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from 3-point range over the last seven games.

Clifford feels the Magic aren’t putting enough pressure opposing defenses by driving the ball – action that would cause the defense to collapse – to set up spot-up 3-point shots. Also, hard drives to the rim would likely result in the Magic getting to the free throw line more – another problem area for the team for years.

Orlando came into Wednesday 30thin the NBA percentage of points per game that come off drives (41.1 percent). The Magic do rank seventh in the league in assists off drives (4.6), but their total drives a game (41.5, 18thin NBA), field goal percentage off drives (42.8, 28thin the NBA) and free throw attempts off drives (3.9, 29th) are pedestrian. Clifford pointed to the Miami Heat, which ranks fifth in the league in drives into the paint, as a team that uses their drives to create offense because of their cutting off the ball.

``For our team, we have more than enough talent to play better offensively, but you wouldn’t look our guys and say, `His strength is to drive the ball,’’’ Clifford said. ``But our movement and purpose off the ball is critical. When we’re good at that our offense is inside-out. When it’s not, it’s a struggle.’’

IGOR’S EXPERIENCE: First-year Phoenix Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov learned a lot about what it takes to run a basketball team during his 30-game stint with the Magic in the 2014-15 season.

Kokoskov, a Serbian American, has worked in the NBA off and on since 2000. When the Magic fired Jacques Vaughn just past the midpoint of the 2014-15 season and hired James Borrego as the interim head coach, one of Borrego’s first calls was to Kokoskov to be an assistant coach on the Orlando staff.

The Magic finished just 10-20 under the direction of Borrego, but the team made great strides on the defensive end of the floor. Kokoskov, who was hired on May 2 as head coach of the Suns, said his time in Orlando taught him the need to multitask and to be ready for anything as a coach.

``Coaching a lot of times is being able to adjust on the fly and adjust to new situations,’’ Kokskov said. ``We had a hot potato thrown into our hands and told to land the plane (in Orlando). We had half the season with a lot of young guys and I think Borrego did a great job. And, for me, it was a great experience.’’

Kokoskov said he and Borrego – who also became a first-time head coach this season with Charlotte – remain in contact and they lean on one another lots through the highs and lows of coaching.

UP NEXT: The Magic are scheduled to practice on Thursday before hosting the Toronto Raptors – owners of the NBA’s best record – on Friday night. It will be the third of a four-game home stand for the Magic, who begin a six-game, 11-day road trip on Sunday night.

Toronto got a buzzer-beating jumper from Danny Green to beat the Magic 93-91 in Orlando on Nov. 30. That game ended Orlando’s longest winning streak of the season at three games.

Once 12-1, the Raptors have looked beatable of late, going just 5-5 over their last 10 games prior to Wednesday. They have lost to Philadelphia, Denver, Portland, Brooklyn and Milwaukee over the last 10 games.

