Clifford Knows Team Can Play Much Better And Be More Consistent

CHICAGO – If the Orlando Magic’s players were looking for plaudits and congratulations for making tremendous strides thus far and staying in the Eastern Conference playoff race through late December, they had to be surprised when head coach Steve Clifford addressed the team on Thursday.

While the Magic have become a much more efficient team offensively and defensively and have repeatedly shown their resiliency by winning in Boston, San Antonio, Los Angeles and Miami, Clifford might have surprised some when he said he feels the team has somewhat underachieved thus far. In Clifford’s eyes, Orlando has the talent and experience of a team that is significantly better than the one currently hovering around .500.

``Good, not over the top,’’ Clifford said Friday morning before his Magic faced the Bulls in Chicago. ``I know people look at us and say – I read all the stuff – that we’ve done better than we should’ve, and yet I told (the team on Thursday) that I don’t agree with that. I see a ton of growth within our team.

``We’ve played a difficult schedule – the fifth or sixth toughest schedule in the NBA – and it doesn’t get any easier in this next month,’’ Clifford continued. ``We’ve shown that we can beat the best teams, but the disappointing thing, frankly, is that we haven’t played well in our building (in Orlando). Our team, if you look at after those first 13 road games and you’d say we’d be 6-7, you’d have taken that in a heartbeat, especially if you look at some of the other (games) like at Portland and Golden State (and narrowly lost) without one of our best players. What we haven’t done is play well at home.’’

While the Magic have gone a respectable 6-7 on the road, they are just 8-9 in home games. Two of those wins came last week in neutral-site games in Mexico City and some of the most lopsided losses of the season have come at the Amway Center.

Veteran Magic guard Evan Fournier said he agreed completely with Clifford’s evaluation and believes the squad can play much better than it has so far this season.

``We all feel like we could have done better,’’ said Fournier, who is in his fifth season with the Magic. ``We’re two games under .500 (going into Friday) and we feel like we’re better than that. There’s still lots for us to prove.’’

SIMMONS OUT: With guard Jonathon Simmons still hobbled by an ankle sprain that he suffered a week ago, the Magic made the decision to shut the guard down on Friday. The hope is that by resting the guard Thursday, Friday and Saturday that he will be ready to play by Sunday when Orlando hosts the Miami Heat.

Simmons sprained his ankle last Wednesday in a practice in Mexico City. He played through the pain in defeats of Chicago and Utah, but he re-injured the ankle on Wednesday and was unable to finish the game against San Antonio.

``He’s been playing with a hurt ankle and he’s been in and out. So, he’s going to sit (Friday) and hopefully be ready for (Sunday versus Miami). Again, it’s one of those things where he keeps playing through it and (Wednesday night) it was a little worse. So, hopefully by taking a game off he’ll be ready for Sunday.’’

Simmons had offseason surgery on his right wrist and struggled to shoot the ball early in the season. However, he has played much better of late, shooting 47.6 percent from the floor while averaging 7.0 points in seven games in December.

FIRST-TIME AWAY FROM HOME: Nikola Vucevic missed Wednesday night’s game following the birth of his first child, son Filip, on Monday. Going back to work, however, meant being away from his recovering wife and newborn son as the Magic left for Chicago on Thursday afternoon and faced the Bulls in the Windy City on Friday night.

Vucevic eased the pain of being away from his growing family on Thursday night by utilizing modern technology. He said his wife and parents sent him numerous videos of his newborn son on Thursday and Friday and he also utilized Apple’s FaceTime app to get a peek at his son in real time on Thursday night.

``Of course, as much as I would love to stay home and be with him the whole time, I still have a job to do and I have to be focused,’’ Vucevic said. ``Your life still has to go on and doing the things that I have to do. It won’t be easy when I have to leave, but at the same time the feeling when I get back home will be even better.’’

Evan Fournier, Vucevic’s closest friend on the team, had jokes for the center upon his return to the team on Thursday. Deep down, however, he said he couldn’t be happier for his friend in starting a family.

``Do I even want to babysit, that’s the question. I’m not sure about that,’’ Fournier joked. ``It’s too early to say (who the baby resembles most), but, man, that’s going to be a big boy.’’

UP NEXT: The Magic will be off on Saturday before hosting the Miami Heat on Sunday at 6 p.m. The game against the rival Heat will take on an added significance since the Magic will be able to secure a season series victory and a potential tiebreaker with a victory.

Orlando defeated Miami at the Amway Center in the opener for a third straight season. The Magic won that game 104-101 thanks to 26 points from Aaron Gordon and 30 points from the reserves.

The Magic won 105-90 in Miami on Dec. 4 when they outscored the Heat 59-40 in the second half to wipe out a double-digit deficit.

