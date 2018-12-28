Clifford Impressed With Bamba's Willingness to Learn

ORLANDO – The fact that prized rookie Mo Bamba has hit a stretch of struggles of late is considered to be the equivalent of dog biting man by Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford. What matters most, the coach stressed, is the fact that the 7-footer has continued to do the things that should lead to improvement going forward.

Bamba, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft and the owner of the longest wing span in NBA history, has struggled to make much of an impact on either end of the floor in the four games leading up to Friday night. In the previous four games – all Magic losses – Bamba made just five of 19 shots and missed all six of his 3-point attempts. He’s averaged five rebounds in those games, but he’s blocked just one shot a game.

Clifford has tried keeping a close watch this season on Bamba, who said on Wednesday that he is physically fresh and not bothered by the fatigue that so often hits rookies. Clifford and Bamba occasionally watch video together or talk about the things the center needs to improve upon. Clifford likes Bamba’s inquisitive nature and his willingness to learn and he’s confident that the 20-year-old center will soon come out of his slump.

``For him, he has a checklist of things and he knows what he has to do to play (well),’’ Clifford said. ``Listen, this league is challenging. For him, he’s a young guy and a big part of his development is increased strength and with that will come better play. There are just some things for him to do. (On Friday), (he’ll face) Greg Monroe and (recently Robin) Lopez and those guys have played forever. He’s giving up 25 pounds and they hit (Bamba) and go straight ahead and he gets knocked sideways. You do that over eight-to-nine minutes and it takes a lot out of you.’’

Bamba came into Friday averaging 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 1.34 blocks a game. He’s done that while playing an average of 16.9 minutes a game. Bamba has seen his minutes dip to 13 minutes a night over the past four games. Clifford has a theory on players who want more minutes and it goes something like this: If you’re playing 12 minutes and want 20 minutes, play so well in those 12 minutes that he doesn’t want to take that player out of the game. Clifford stressed on Friday that he feels that Bamba is progressing nicely – even with the highs and lows that regularly beset rookies.

``Having been in this league a long time, he just needs to keep going out there and playing,’’ Clifford added. ``He’s had some nights when he’s played well. He’s doing a great job in the weight room and he’s doing a good job learning. That’s the only way you can do it – it’s got to be baby steps.’’

POINT GUARD PLAY: On the one hand, it’s encouraging to the Magic that veteran point guard D. J. Augustin has been one of the team’s better players through the first 33 games. On the other hand, the Magic have plenty of concern about how the team has often struggled when Augustin has been out of the game.

The Magic’s offensive rating is 11.9 points per 100 possessions better when Augustin is on the floor (107.3) than when he’s off (95.4). Defensively, the Magic are better when he’s on the floor (105.8 points allowed per 100 possessions) than when he’s off (107.1). His net rating (13.1 points per 100 possessions) ranks second on the team only to that of Nikola Vucevic (15.9).

Conversely, the numbers haven’t been great when backup point guard Jerian Grant has played while Augustin has been out. Grant came into Friday having played 637 minutes and the Magic’s offensive rating is 95.3 (points per 100 possessions) when he is on the floor and 106.9 (points per 100 possessions) when he’s off it. Defensively, the Magic are 1.8 points worse with Grant on the floor as opposed to being off it.

Grant’s struggles have led the Magic to look at different options at point guard. Clifford has tried using Augustin more with reserves in hopes that his veteran leadership will serve as a calming influence. Also, the Magic are eager to experiment with using shooting guard Jonathon Simmons at the point in hopes that his ability to get to the rim will give the offense more firepower. Simmons struggled early in the season after having surgery to his right wrist last April, but he’s played much better of late.

``I think he feels a lot better and he’s getting in rhythm,’’ Clifford said of Simmons. ``It’s just been hard for him because he didn’t play the whole summer, he missed all of September and a good part of training camp. It’s hard when you miss that much time. But I think he feels a lot better. But he’s working at it and does a lot extra.

SCARFACE: Noticing the stares and cringes from people checking out the approximately 6-inch scratch down his right cheek, Orlando forward Aaron Gordon has been quick of late to point out ``it looks a lot worse than it feels.’’

Gordon has taken plenty of ribbing from friends, family and teammates about the gash that he suffered while scurrying for a loose ball last week in a game against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon still isn’t sure who scratched him, but the incident left him with a puffy right eye and a gash that was bloody. It has started to heal, but the jokes are still flowing from those closest to Gordon.

``I’ve been wearing a beanie lately because I haven’t had a haircut lately and my brother called me a `two-bit criminal’ and my sister said I look like `Scar’ from Lion King,’’ Gordon said with a chuckle. ``I’ve gotten a lot of different stuff, but it’s OK.’’

Gordon was playfully asked if the scratch across the face would put a damper on his budding acting career. He appeared in his first major motion picture last summer when he played a rival basketball player in ``Uncle Drew.’’

``I’ll be all right and I’ll make it work,’’ Gordon joked. ``(Acting) is all about the angles.’’

UP NEXT: Friday’s game was the start of a stretch where the Magic will play seven games in 13 nights. Their schedule is about to grow some serious teeth, starting with Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m.

After that game, the Magic depart on a six-game, 11-night road trip that will see them play games in all four U.S. time zones. Orlando faces Charlotte (Monday), Chicago (Wednesday), Minnesota (Friday), the Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 6), Sacramento (Jan. 7) and Utah (Jan. 9) on its longest road trip of the season.

