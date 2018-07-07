Chemistry Between Bamba and Isaac Already Developing

LAS VEGAS – In a moment that very well could serve as a promising glimpse into a brighter future for the Orlando Magic, forward Jonathan Isaac and center Mohamed Bamba – No. 6 picks from the past two NBA Drafts – executed a pick-and-roll that proved to be a thing of beauty.

With Isaac in control of the ball and at the top of the offense, he wisely waited for a screen from the towering Bamba. When Isaac dribbled hard to his right it elicited the attention of both Brooklyn defenders – Semaj Christon and Tyler Davis – who retreated to stop the penetration. Bamba flared out to the 3-point line on the left wing and when Isaac wisely kicked him the ball, the 7-footer let fly a 26-foot shot that found nothing but net.

It was just one play in Orlando’s 86-80 defeat of Brooklyn in first-day play of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. But it spoke volumes about the budding chemistry and enormous potential that the Magic’s top two prospects possess.

``(The chemistry with Isaac is) developing very well,’’ said Bamba, who had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in his pro debut. ``I’ve been very close friends with Jon since high school and I told him (on Thursday) when he texted me that he was super excited to play that I wouldn’t rather play anywhere else.’’

That has to be music to the ears of a Magic organization that is hungry to find a couple of star players and is eager to snap a six-year playoff drought. On Friday, Isaac showed off the massive improvement he’s made from his rookie season to this summer by scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Combine that with the work of Bamba and point guards Troy Caupain (20 points) and Isaiah Briscoe (16 points and four assists) and Orlando had plenty to be encouraged by.

``What I just talked to the team about was, I think it was 78-76 – we had been up by eight or 10 and they cut it to two – and we just had a fearless look about ourselves and we were going to embrace the moment and embrace the competition,’’ said Magic assistant coach Pat Delany, a member of new head coach Steve Clifford’s staff. ``Isaiah (Briscoe) hit a big shot and then we got some defensive stops and closed the game out. Was it perfect? By no means, but it gives us some stuff to build on.’’

Orlando has invested heavily in Isaac and Bamba, two 20-year-olds with expansive wingspans, in the hopes that they can be major difference-makers on both ends of the floor for years to come. A couple of native New Yorkers, Bamba and Isaac have been friends for years and their bond only figures to grow as they mature and help one another on the court.

``We’ve been on the same team all of the Summer League practices and us being able to switch (defensively) is huge,’’ Isaac said. ``(Bamba) moves so well for a guy his size with his speed and footwork. The way he’s able to block shots and time things at the rim, it’s going to be amazing for us.’’

Orlando (1-0) will practice on Saturday before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies and hot-shot rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. on Sunday. The Magic will play a minimum of five games and a maximum of eight games in the Las Vegas Summer League over the next couple of weeks.

Briscoe, who signed a free-agent deal with the Magic on Friday, started at point guard and made six of 12 shots. His night could have been even more impressive had he not missed four free throws. Caupain, a product of the Magic’s G League franchise in Lakeland, fortified the point guard position by drilling nine of his 14 tries.

Isaac and Bamba both admitted to being jittery before Friday’s tipoff. However, both looked very much at ease because of the work that they have put in this summer – Isaac as a regular at Orlando’s practice facility working on his body and growing his game, while Bamba has drilled for months in suburban Los Angeles with noted skills coach, Drew Hanlen. That work paid big dividends on Friday as Isaac showed off an improved range and made seven of his first 12 shots, while Bamba connected on five of eight field goals.

``Body has been the biggest focus and I still have a long way to go with my core strength,’’ Isaac said. ``Working on my body, working on my individual game and on the (isolation plays) and the free throw line is going to be huge for me. (His confidence) has gotten better with growth in my body and time in the gym.’’

Running a close second to the Bamba/Isaac pick-and-roll sequence as the most well-executed play of the night was a post move that Isaac pulled off in the second quarter. He sealed Brooklyn forward James Webb III on his hip and faked as if he was about to drive middle before spinning back to the baseline and sinking a high-arching fadeaway jumper.

``It’s such a huge step to come, with games coming up, and not starting them out so jittery,’’ said Isaac, whose Magic grabbed control with a 22-10 edge in the second quarter. ``With this team, as we started to calm down we started to play better. But there’s still another whole level that we can take it.’’

The same can be said for Bamba, who picked up two early fouls and just narrowly missed shot blocks on several occasions. He showed off his massive 7-foot, 10-inch wingspan in the fourth quarter when he pinned Theo Pinson’s layup attempt against the backboard.

The most memorable moment of Friday’s first game, however, will be the pick-and-roll that Isaac and Bamba worked as if they have been running it together for years. Isaac’s ability to handle the ball at 6-foot-11 and Bamba’s shooting success as a 7-footer makes them perfect fits for today’s small-ball NBA. Assuredly, the Magic are hopeful that it will be a dynamic weapon that will ultimately make them successful in the near future.

``Mo is as versatile as they come with his size and his ability (to shoot). I think it’s going to be great for us with him popping back and make shots like that,’’ Isaac said. ``We haven’t even been able to see him roll yet, but you put (the pass) up there at the top of the square (on the backboard) and he’s going to be able to go and get it.’’

Added Bamba: ``That (3-point shooting) is just the area of my game that I’m looking to expand at the pro level. With Jon, sometimes I roll and sometimes I pop. With him, (defensive) guys really converge on him and he can just kick it back and it’s always an open three. And (defensive) guys don’t really respect the jump shot as they should just yet. But I feel like I’m going to get more and more (open looks) off that.’’

