Carter-Williams Comfortable Playing for Clifford

ORLANDO – In one of his final games while playing for head coach Steve Clifford last season, point guard Michael Carter-Williams showed off the brilliance that has always enamored talent evaluators by stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and a steal.

That kind of do-everything performance had to come to mind for Clifford this week when the injury-depleted Orlando Magic went searching for help at the point guard position.

Carter-Williams, 27, has had a six-year NBA career filled with highs and lows, going from the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2014 to getting traded away by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015. Since then, he’s oddly bounced around the league, spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and now the Magic via the 10-day contract he signed on Friday.

``Coach (Clifford) loves guys digging in on the defensive end and I think I fit in well with that,’’ Carter-Williams said on Saturday. ``I think I ended Charlotte on a pretty good note (last season) and I just want to keep going with that. I just want to go out there, have fun and play with confidence and be me.’’

Carter-Williams is still an intriguing prospect because of his tremendous size as a point guard (6-foot-6, 190 pounds) and his willingness to dig in defensively. He practiced fully with the Magic on Saturday and he will be available on Sunday when Orlando (32-38) faces the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks (24-45) at 6 p.m. at the Amway Center.

``I was trying to get a place to go and Orlando was one of the places that I actually wanted to go,’’ he said. ``I felt like it was a good spot for me, and I felt like I could come in right away and help. Having Coach Cliff, I know the system already, so when they called, it was a no-brainer.’’

Carter-Williams should be familiar with Orlando’s offensive and defensive sets after appearing in 52 games (with two starts) last season while playing for the Charlotte Hornets, who were coached at the time by Clifford. Last season, Carter-Williams averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes a game despite shooting just 33.2 percent from the floor and 23.7 percent from 3-point range.

Clifford, who has yet to decide whether Carter-Williams or the incumbent Jerian Grant will serve as the primary backup point guard to starter D.J. Augustin, feels his new guard’s familiarity with the coaching staff and many of the Magic’s sets will help him get up to speed quickly.

``No question, he already has a good working relationship with (assistant coaches) Steve Hetzel and Bruce Kreutzer, he knows the whole (coaching) staff and he has a really good relationship with (Magic GM) John Hammond,’’ Clifford said of the guard who spent two seasons in Milwaukee with Hammond. ``So, I think that allows him to get up to speed and be comfortable quicker.

``He is a terrific defender, he can guard numbers of different guys – point guards and wings and he’s also a terrific team defender and is one of the few guys who can contain the ball and create turnovers,’’ Clifford continued. ``He’s very long, he anticipates very well, and he’s got a very good knack for playing off the ball. And the other thing is, he can push the ball and get to the basket or make plays for his teammates.’’

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman requested special clearance from the NBA for an additional roster spot with Mo Bamba (stress fracture in left tibia), Isaiah Briscoe (meniscus tear in right knee), Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome) and Timofey Mozgov (arthroscopic surgery on right knee) out indefinitely with injuries. When it was granted, the Magic signed the 27-year-old Carter-Williams. Including two-way players Troy Caupain and Amile Jefferson and Carter-Williams, the Magic now have 18 players on their roster.

The Magic got a bit of potentially good news and bad news on Friday night as it relates to the Eastern Conference standings. No. 8 Miami (32-36) squandered a 23-point lead and lost by 15 points to the Milwaukee Bucks in South Florida, allowing Orlando to pull within one game of the Heat for the final playoff spot in the East. Meanwhile, Charlotte (31-37) defeated the Washington Wizards to pull into a virtual tie with the Magic for the No. 9 seed. Among their 12 remaining games, the Magic will have one more road game against Miami (March 26) and Charlotte (April 10).

Additionally, the Magic will be keeping a close watch on the seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets (36-34), who play the second and third games of a seven-game West Coast road trip on Saturday (in Utah) and Sunday (at Los Angeles Clippers). The Nets still have difficult road games remaining against Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland and Philadelphia before returning home to face Boston, Milwaukee and Toronto.

As for the Magic, they know that there is little margin for error the rest of the way and that winning must be a priority on a nightly basis.

``Every game is important for us, and we have three more at home that we need badly and in the worst way,’’ Augustin said. ``That’s our mindset going into the game – be ready from the beginning and every game right now counts for us.’’

Carter-Williams spent time earlier this season in Houston where the Rockets were in need of point guard help after Chris Paul went down with a hamstring injury and he averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 assists in 16 games (one start) with the Rockets. In one of his final games with the Rockets, Carter-Williams drilled five of eight shots and two of three 3-pointers for 13 points in just 12 minutes of action.

The Magic might need the long-armed defense of Carter-Williams to try and slow down Atlanta standout point guard Trae Young, who has made a push for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award with some strong play of late. In his first 11 games after the break for the NBA All-Star Game, Young has averaged 25.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line. He bounced back from a poor performance against New Orleans (two-of-14 shooting and zero-for-four from 3-point range) with a big night in a defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies (22 points, eight assists, a plus-25 in 25 minutes with three 3-pointers).

In two games this season against the Magic – both Orlando victories – Young has failed to find much success, averaging 17 points and 6.5 assists a game while connecting on just 28.6 percent of his 3-point shots.

Carter-Williams was once a Rookie of the Year award winner himself when he edged out former Magic guard Victor Oladipo for the award in 2014. After being drafted 11th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, Carter-Williams looked to be a rising star by averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds as an NBA rookie.

In what would become something of a trend that soured his career, Carter-Williams struggled with his shot as a rookie (40.5 percent from the floor and 26.4 percent from 3-point range). He’s shot better than 41 percent from the floor just once in his career and in parts of six seasons he’s made just 25.4 percent of his 3-point shots. It’s led to him bouncing around the NBA and fighting for survival at the NBA level despite his success early in his career. He said it’s humbled him and made him into a fighter and someone who is willing to do whatever it takes to help a team win.

``It’s been tough, but it’s helped me grow and learn how to deal with different situations,’’ said Carter-Williams, who has been training in recent weeks in Los Angeles in order to be ready when his next NBA shot came along. ``It just helps grow as a human. I’ve been a lot of things in this league and I know I’m resilient and I’ll never give up or quit. That’s important.’’

