Birch Has Evolved Into One of NBA's Best Interior Defenders

TORONTO – Coming back to Canada is always a significant event for Orlando Magic center Khem Birch, a native of Montreal, who always favored basketball over hockey and headed to the United States as a teenager to chase his hoop dreams.

Coming back to Canada as a key contributor on a team making a strong push for the playoffs – and a somewhat surprising NBA leader in protecting the rim – made that homecoming even more special to Birch and the family watching him at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

Birch, a second-year NBA center, has been one of the driving forces behind the Magic’s late-season surge. Since Feb. 2, when Birch took over the back-up center duties for an injured Mo Bamba, the 6-foot-9, 233-pounder ranks first in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed in the restricted area (47 percent) when he’s the closest defender (among players who have contested at least 60 shots), per Second Spectrum Sports. To put that lofty standing into perspective, he ranks ahead of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (49 percent), Most Improved Player candidate Montrezl Harrell (50 percent), MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo (50 percent), Detroit’s Thon Maker (50 percent) and elite Miami Heat shot blocker Hassan Whiteside (51.1 percent) from Feb. 2 to Monday. Birch posted those numbers over a 25-game stretch – one where the Magic have gone 17-8.

``I just want to try and contest every shot the best that I can. Sometimes, I foul, but that’s just the nature of it, but I try to go after everything,’’ Birch said. ``I have those young legs and natural instincts and luckily my athleticism allows me to get from one spot to another spot at a fast pace.’’

Undrafted out of UNLV, Birch played professionally in Turkey and Greece before getting his shot at the NBA last season with the Magic. Birch’s shot in the regular rotation came via an injury, and he’s proven taken advantage by proving that he can be an elite difference-maker on plays at the rim.

Birch said it’s somewhat mind-blowing to him that he is tops in the league in contesting shots at the rim because of the enormous amount of talent in the NBA at the center position. The fact that he’s doing it as an undersized center speaks even more to his determination.

``I’m not really know like that (as an elite rim protector) in this league, but it blows me away that I’m at the top,’’ said Birch, who has averaged 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks a game. ``I’m glad that there are analytics to show that kind of stuff (rim protection).

``I’ve been playing center my whole life and I’m used to playing guys who are bigger and stronger than me,’’ Birch added. ``I don’t even weigh that much. If (people) saw how much I weighed, they’d be surprised. But I’ve just got to keep it up.’’

ISAAC THE IRONMAN: Despite being plagued by injuries all throughout his rookie season and again early this season, second-year forward Jonathan Isaac incredibly came into Monday night as the Magic player with the most consecutive games played at 63.

Isaac’s rookie season was limited to just 27 games by a series of ankle injuries, and his second season briefly seemed to be heading the same direction. He sprained his ankle nine minutes into the first exhibition game of the season, and then suffered another ankle setback eight games into the regular season.

A major turning point came when Isaac switched to the same style of ankle braces worn by three-time champ and two-time MVP Stephen Curry, whose first three NBA seasons were marred by injuries before getting his career on the right track. Isaac, the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, hasn’t had the slightest bit of trouble with his ankles since missing the six regular-season games early on, playing in 63 straight games. That stretch of uninterrupted play has allowed his game to blossom to the point where he is averaging 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.28 blocks a game. His numbers since the break for the NBA All-Star Weekend (11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a game) have been even more impressive.

``I joke around with the training staff all the time about how I have the longest streak without missing a game,’’ Isaac said. ``It’s really crazy the difference between the two years for me. But I’ve just got to stay with it and stay healthy.’’

As for the new ankle braces made popular by Curry, Isaac said: ``I still wear them now, I’ll continue to wear them and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’’

CLIFFORD ON EXPERIENCE: In his 19 years at the NBA level as a scout, assistant coach and head coach, Steve Clifford has seen about every scenario imaginable in basketball. Often, he regales his team with stories about Pat Riley, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming and Dwight Howard, much to the delight of players who are eager to learn more about the greats who came before them.

Recently, Clifford dug into his memory bank and told his team about the message that former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy told his Houston Rockets team during his first year on the job. Clifford was an assistant coach of that team in 2003, and he related a story from that Rockets team to his current squad with the Magic. Clifford has been impressed with how his team has handled being in must-win situations late in the season even though it doesn’t have loads of big-game or playoff experience. Clifford said having determined and tough-minded players is proof that past experience can sometimes be overrated.

``I shared this with them the other day, when I was with (former head coach) Jeff (Van Gundy) and we went to Houston, he would tell players, `We can either use that as a crutch (or ignore it),’’ Clifford recalled. ``The bottom line is, this isn’t college or high school where they’re younger players; these (NBA) guys are the best players in the world. I remember (Van Gundy) telling those (Rockets) guys, `there’s no rule that you can’t be really good in your first year together.’ And, it’s true. I know (the) Boston (Celtics in 2008) had Hall of Famers, but after 25 games those guys looked like they had played together forever.

``So much of it is having to have a way to play, and we do,’’ Clifford added. ``We may not have as much room for error as some of these teams do. But when we’re right we can play at both ends of the floor. So, it’s got nothing to do with how many playoff games that we’ve played in.’’

UP NEXT: After spending parts of the past eight nights on the road, the Magic were scheduled to fly back to Central Florida immediately following Monday’s game and arrive at approximately 3 a.m. The team will get a much-needed day off on Tuesday prior to playing the final four games of the regular season.

Orlando hosts the New York Knicks on Wednesday at the Amway Center. The Magic lead the season series, winning the first two games (115-89 and 131-117) in lopsided fashion. The one loss – 1081-03 in New York on Feb. 26 – was a costly and disappointing one. In that game, the Magic led by as much as 16 early on, but it was undone by a 75-7 disadvantage in bench scoring.

Orlando’s final home game of the season will be Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Magic close the regular season on road, playing in Boston (Sunday) and in Charlotte (April 10).

