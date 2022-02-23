Best Performance by Each Orlando Magic Player Pre-All-Star Break

Cole Anthony

Anthony got off to a tremendous start to the season, scoring 20-plus points in eight of his first 14 games. Arguably, the most impressive of them all was the 29-point, 16-rebound and eight-assist performance he had on Oct. 24 at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks in what was Jamahl Mosley’s first win as an NBA head coach.

Mo Bamba

Although it got overshadowed by the 50 points his counterpart, Joel Embiid, scored, Bamba posted a career-best 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting overall and 7-of-8 from 3-point range in a loss at Philadelphia on Jan. 19.

Wendell Carter Jr.

What we’ve learned about Carter since he was dealt to the Magic is that he loves going head-to-head against top-tier centers. One such example was on Nov. 26, when he racked up 26 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, the Chicago Bulls, in what was Nikola Vucevic’s first game back in Orlando since last season’s trade.

R.J. Hampton

Hampton scored just eight points on Nov. 7 against the Jazz, but nearly all of them came at a critical time. A layup and a 15-foot jumper on back-to-back possessions with under three minutes left by the 6-foot-6 guard tied the game. Then, with the Magic up two, he drilled a dagger 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining to seal Orlando’s win.

Gary Harris

Pre-All-Star break featured two different versions of Harris. Before Dec. 1, he averaged 6.5 points on 38.9 percent shooting overall and 24 percent 3-point shooting, while after Dec. 1, he averaged 13.6 points on 45.6 percent shooting from the floor and 41.3 percent from downtown. His best performance came on Jan. 8 in Detroit, where he made six threes and scored 28 points.

Robin Lopez

Lopez is mostly known for his hook shots, which are typically accompanied by some fancy footwork. But he has proven a few times this season that he has other skills, too. One of them is his playmaking, which he showcased on Dec. 22 when he dished out a career-best 11 assists in a win over the Hawks.

Chuma Okeke

Okeke filled up the stat sheet on Dec. 17 against the Heat with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and six steals. It was the only third time in Magic history a player posted 15-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, four-plus assists and six-plus steals in a game. Nick Anderson did it the other two times.

Terrence Ross

“The Human Torch” was lit on Jan. 2, when Ross erupted for a season-high 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting overall and 4-of-8 from 3-point distance at Boston. This was one of two times this season he eclipsed the 30-point mark, with the other coming exactly a week later at home against the Wizards when he posted 32 points.

Jalen Suggs

Suggs flirted with a triple-double on Feb. 12 in Phoenix with 20 points, six rebounds and a career-high 10 assists. This was his first double-double of his NBA career.

Franz Wagner

Wagner had an incredible December, earning him the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award. Seven times that month he scored 20-plus points, including against the defending-champion Bucks on Dec. 28 when he erupted for 38 points, tied for the third-most by a rookie in Magic history.

Moe Wagner

The Magic used a 24-10 run to start the fourth quarter to pull away from the Hornets on Jan. 14 in Charlotte. Moe Wagner was right in the middle of that, scoring 12 of his season-best 26 points in the final frame.