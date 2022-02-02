Being Selected for Clorox Rising Stars Another Big Boost for Magic’s Anthony, Suggs and Wagner

CHICAGO - When retired players, or those who have been in the league a while, reflect on their NBA careers, mentioned frequently are memories from All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars challenge. Often, it’s those early career highlights and accomplishments that inspire players and help them build more confidence.

Aware of what being on a big stage can do for their own goals, the Orlando Magic’s Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner are ecstatic after finding out they are among the 24 first and second-year NBA players and four G League Ignite players selected for the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars in Cleveland.

“I think it will be really cool, not just for me but for all the coaches that helped me (and) all my teammates,” said Wagner, the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. “Just being there for All-Star Weekend I think is something you have to enjoy and cherish because nothing is guaranteed.”

Knowing they will be able to share in this experience together makes Tuesday’s announcement even sweeter. Not only does this honor shine a bright light on their individual progress, but it shows that the league notices the continual improvement the Magic are making.

“That’s the ideal situation to be out in Cleveland with my boys, my bros, with the family – with obviously Franz and J-Suggs,” Anthony said. “We are going to keep working, and our main focus is on this floor in the regular season. All that stuff is cool, but like I said, we are all about this franchise, and we just want to help this franchise be successful.”

All three have showcased flashes of their long-term potential this season.

The 21-year-old Anthony is currently averaging 17.8 points, fourth among second-year players. He’s also averaging six assists. Only LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton, both also selected for the Rising Stars challenge, are averaging more dimes among NBA sophomores.

Wagner is averaging 15.7 points, second most among rookies, on 46.4 percent shooting from the field. The 20-year-old was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in December, joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Penny Hardaway (twice), Mike Miller (twice), Victor Oladipo (twice), Elfrid Payton and R.J. Hampton as the only Magic players ever to earn that accolade. On Dec. 28 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the 6-foot-10 forward from Germany erupted for a career-best 38 points, the most scored by a rookie in the league this season and tied for the third-most in franchise history.

Suggs, who missed 20 games after fracturing his right thumb on Nov. 29, has made a huge impact since returning. Not only has the 20-year-old looked far more explosive on his drives to the basket, but he’s playing defense at an elite level. Over his last nine games, opponents have shot 38 percent from the field with the 6-foot-5 combo guard as the closest defender. The Magic have the NBA’s fourth-best defensive rating since he’s come back.

Proud of all three, Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley has seen how an honor like this can truly ignite a young player and help them maximize their full potential.

“You talk about the growth that they’ve shown from the beginning of the year, the development they’ve seen, the understanding of the game that they’ve come to understand – it’s just those little nuggets that are showing their growth and what they are capable of doing,” Mosley said.

There have now been 12 Magic players selected for the Rising Stars challenge all time. The others were Hardaway (1994), Miller (2001, 2002), Dwight Howard (2005, 2006), Jameer Nelson (2006 out with injury), Andrew Nicholson (2013), Nikola Vucevic (2013), Victor Oladipo (2014, 2015), Elfrid Payton (2015, 2016) and Mario Hezonja (2016).

This year’s All-Star Weekend Friday night competition will have a new format. There will be four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. Each game will be played to a final target score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out.

The pool of 28 players for Clorox Rising Stars consists of 12 first-year NBA players, 12 second-year NBA players and four elite young players from NBA G League Ignite, a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft.

The combined 24 first- and second-year NBA players for the Rising Stars challenge were selected by NBA assistant coaches, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. The four NBA G League Ignite players were selected by NBA G League head coaches.