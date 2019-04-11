Behind Clifford's Leadership and Knowledge, Magic Playing Their Best Basketball in Long Time

ORLANDO – An assistant coach during the Orlando Magic’s most recent glory years from 2007-12, Steve Clifford said soon after taking the team’s head coaching gig last May that he felt a huge responsibility to get the franchise back into the NBA’s postseason.

Now, that he’s done exactly that, the recognition for the coaching job that he’s done this season is starting to roll in.

On Thursday, after wrapping up a stretch where his Magic closed the regular season with 11 wins in 13 games and four straight victories, Clifford was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for March and April by the NBA. It is the second time in his six seasons as an NBA head coach that Clifford has been named Coach of the Month by the league. Also, it is the seventh time that a Magic head coach has won the honor, joining Scott Skiles (December of 2015), Stan Van Gundy (April 2010), Van Gundy (October/November of 2009), Van Gundy (January of 2009), Brian Hill (November of 2006) and Johnny Davis (November of 2004).

Clifford’s Magic pulled off the NBA’s largest win improvement from last season to this season, going from 25 victories in 2017-18 to 42 in 2018-19. That 17-win improvement is the second largest jump in Magic history, trailing only the 20-win improvement from 1992 (21 victories) to 1993 (41 victories).

``He’s been coaching for a long time and he has a plan to win and be great,’’ Magic guard Terrence Ross said. ``He’s a genius and we’ve followed that plan and it’s working out. He’s probably the smartest coach that I’ve ever played for.’’

Once 20-31 on Jan. 31, the Magic came together and played its best basketball when it mattered most. Under Clifford’s direction, the Magic strung together winning streaks of nine games (at the Amway Center from Feb. 28 to April 5), six games (March 14-26) and five games (Feb. 7 to Feb. 14). And by winning 22 of the final 31 games, the Magic qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2012 – when Clifford was on the bench as an assistant coach under Van Gundy.

Seventh-seeded Orlando (42-40) plays Game 1 against second-seeded Toronto (58-24) on Saturday at 5 p.m. (TV: Fox Sports Florida/ESPN). Game 2 is also in Toronto on Tuesday (8 p.m., Fox Sports Florida/TNT) before the series moves to Orlando’s Amway Center for Game 3 (April 19, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Florida/ESPN) and Game 4 (April 21, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Florida/TNT).

Clifford thinks the momentum and confidence that the Magic take into the series will greatly aid them and give them a chance to be highly successful against the heavily favored Raptors. The Magic were 2-2 versus the Raptors in the regular season, winning once at the Amway Center and once in Toronto.

``Regardless of who’s second (seeded) and who’s seventh, you have to play well and have a belief,’’ Clifford said. ``I don’t think it’s far-fetched for our guys to believe that we would have a chance against any team with the way we’ve played these last 30 games. When we’re right, we’re good.

``I think (the Raptors) have the (third) best home record in the NBA this year, but we won in that building (on Feb. 24) and we played a good game up there (on April 1),’’ he added. ``We’ve won in tough buildings, so we should have a confidence level.’’

The Magic have plenty of confidence in Clifford and his hard-nosed, hard-driving manner of coaching. All-star center Nikola Vucevic, who just finished the finest season of his eight-year NBA career, gives much of the credit for the Magic being a playoff team to Orlando’s veteran head coach.

``I’ve had two difficult seasons here (previously) and he’s kind of helped me build my confidence back,’’ said Vucevic, who posted career highs in scoring (20.8), rebounding (12), assists (3.8) and 3-point makes (84) this season. ``He’s wanted to play through me and give me the ball in spots that work for me. He’s helped me grow as a player, and with his approach to the game, I’ve fed off it and so has the team.’’

