Bamba's Shot-Blocking Prowess Displayed Against Kings

ORLANDO – Blocking shots is what Mohamed Bamba does best at this juncture of his career. Just 20 and in the early stages of his development, the Harlem, N.Y. native is expected to gradually add more to his repertoire as he continues to increase his strength and enhance his skills.

Although the Magic were unable to keep pace with the high-speed Kings, Bamba did a terrific job protecting the rim and patrolling the paint. He recorded a career-best five blocks, three coming in the second half.

Bamba’s NBA record-setting 7-foot-10 wingspan comes in handy, undoubtedly, but it’s the rookie center’s anticipation, timing and intuition that makes him such a good shot blocker.

Even when a speedster like De’Aaron Fox is flying down the floor and into the lane, Bamba does an excellent job tracking the play from all angles.

In two straight games, the Magic have attempted a franchise-record 43 3-pointers. Although they only made 21 of their 86 attempts from downtown, the fact that they are taking so many is a good sign moving forward.

Entering Tuesday’s action, the Rockets ranked first in the league in 3-point attempts at 41.2 per game. The Bucks (40.6), Hawks (38.0), Mavericks (37.4) and Wizards (35.5) round out the top five.

It’s critical for all teams in an era of high volume 3-point shooting to generate as many open looks from distance as possible. Despite their struggles making them, the Magic are getting plenty of quality shots on drive-and-kickouts, off-screen catch-and-shoot plays, and spot-ups.