Bamba Makes First Start of NBA Career

ORLANDO – Nikola Vucevic missed his first game of the season on Wednesday night to spend time with his newborn son, but his fingerprints were still all over the Orlando Magic’s showdown against the San Antonio Spurs.

In Vucevic’s absence, rookie Mo Bamba got the first start of his NBA career on Wednesday. Bamba, the Magic’s prized No. 6 pick from last June, has been extremely vocal and complimentary about how Vucevic has helped him in making the transition to the NBA from the college game.

``He’s taught me consistency – and that’s not even with the things that he does on the court; he has a routine and things that he does that speak to his work ethic, and that’s something that I’ve integrated into my personal routine,’’ Bamba said of the example that Vucevic has set for him. ``I didn’t really know what to expect, but (Vucevic) has been everything. He’s been a great leader.’’

Vucevic, the Magic’s leading scorer and rebounder all season, saw the birth of he and his wife’s first child, Filip Vucevic, who weighed in at 8 pounds, 12.4 ounces and measured 22.5 inches upon birth on Monday. Mom and baby are doing well, and the Magic are hopeful that Vucevic might be able to re-join the team by Thursday when it travels to Chicago to face the Bulls on Friday.

``We sent around a group text and I welcomed (Vucevic) to fatherhood even though I don’t know what fatherhood is like,’’ Bamba joked. ``I’m really excited for him. His son is going to be very tall.’’

Added Magic coach Steve Clifford, who exchanged text messages with Vucevic on Wednesday: ``He’s doing good. I think his plan is – as long as tonight goes well – to come in and practice (on Thursday) and hopefully go to Chicago and play on Friday.’’

Bamba, 20, has been used this season as a reserve and because Vucevic has been so effective, the rookie came into Wednesday having played just 16.9 minutes in 28 games. He had one of his best all-around performances of the season on Saturday when he compiled nine points, four rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists as the Magic rallied past Utah. Bamba scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter.

The rookie admitted that at times this season it’s been difficult having to play a backup role when he feels he has more to offer. However, he understands fully that Vucevic is the team’s leader and that his time will come in the future as he continues to improve.

``It’s pretty tough, but it’s part of the process,’’ Bamba said. ``You’ve just got to do your time, get better and hopefully I’ll be out there.’’

DEMAR AND T-ROSS: When Terrence Ross was traded from Toronto to Orlando in February of 2017, one of the first people to reach out to him was former Raptors teammate DeMar DeRozan. Similarly, Ross did his best to console DeRozan when his emotions poured out following his trade from Toronto to the San Antonio Spurs this past offseason.

``T-Ross is one of them guys that you talk to randomly, but when you talk to him it seems like y’all have been talking to every single day,’’ DeRozan said. ``I definitely did (talk to him) and it sucked to see him when he left (via the trade to Orlando) because he was a major part of us growing and having the success that we did in Toronto.’’

The history between DeRozan and Ross dates to 2012 when the Raptors added Ross to a team that already featured DeRozan at shooting guard. The two became fast friends and DeRozan said he has nothing but good memories of being around the affable Ross.

``I remember T-Ross coming in as a rookie and he was always one of them upbeat, spaced-out, to-his-self type of guys, but once he opens up to you he is one of the most genuine dudes to be around,’’ DeRozan said. ``I remember him always playing GameBoys and stuff. Just to see him grow to the man that he is now and the father that he is now, is definitely cool.’’

SHORT-HANDED MAGIC: The Magic were left a bit shorthanded on Wednesday night because of trying situations to a couple of rookies on the team.

Melvin Frazier Jr., who has played 16 minutes in three NBA games all season, missed Wednesday’s game because of a personal family matter.

Also, rookie point guard Isaiah Briscoe was a game-time decision because of flu-like symptoms. Briscoe, the Magic’s third-string point guard, worked out with the team on Monday, but he was unable to practice on Tuesday.

``We have a couple of guys with a little bit of the lingering flu and sickness from Mexico City,’’ Clifford said. ``(Biscoe) tried to come in (on Tuesday) and practice, but he couldn’t make it into practice. We need him because I get scared about not having a third point guard. You’re foul trouble or a sprained ankle away (from needing the third point guard) and that’s not the position you want to throw somebody in to play.’’

UP NEXT: Away from home much of the past three weeks, the Magic will hit the road again on Thursday bound for Chicago where they will face the Bulls on Friday night.

The game will be a rematch from last week in Mexico City when the Magic topped the Bulls 97-91. In that game, Vucevic broke a tie game with a jumper with 28.1 seconds remaining. He finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

After Friday, the Magic will begin a four-game home stand, hosting Miami (Sunday), Phoenix (Dec. 26), Toronto (Dec. 28) and Detroit (Dec. 30).

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.