Bamba Excited to Go Up Against Fellow Rookie Ayton

PHOENIX – As they were playing the ``Fortnite’’ video game together back in the summer at the NBA’s Rookie Transition Symposium, Phoenix Suns’ center DeAndre Ayton looked down at Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba’s buzzing cell phone and shockingly saw a picture of himself shaking hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Bamba, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, strategically put a picture of Ayton – the No. 1 overall pick – on the background of phone to serve as daily motivation as he was working on his game throughout the offseason. Bamba has since changed the wallpaper, but Ayton still gets a chuckle out of the idea that a fellow 7-foot NBA rookie uses him as a source of motivation.

``I saw it and I was like, `Is that me? Why am I on your lock screen?’’’ Ayton recalled. ``I was like, `Yo, stop this madness.’ A few guys told me about it and asked me how I felt about it, but when I actually saw it, I was like, `Is that really me on this dude’s phone?’ He uses it as motivation, but I hope he took it off. We’re both here in the league, but, hey, whatever works for him to do right, I guess that’s up to him.’’

Tonight, when the Magic (10-12) and Suns (4-17) play at Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix, Bamba and Ayton will square off for the first time as NBA players. It is the continuation of a rivalry that has spanned for years through high school basketball and the AAU circuit. They did meet back in July in the NBA’s Summer League – a game in which Ayton clearly got the better of the matchup – but tonight it counts for real.

The 20-year-old Bamba, for one, can hardly wait to face a player he has used as a personal measuring stick since he first burst onto the national basketball scene years ago.

``DeAndre has been the No. 1 guy in our class since we were younger and I’ve always used that as a sense of motivation,’’ Bamba said. ``I use that as fuel against everyone (that he was the No. 6 pick). You try to find a little bit of motivation when I’m going up against anybody.’’

While Ayton and Bamba might be looking forward to the individual battle in the post, the Magic are looking at the game on a much broader scope. They dropped their past two games in heartbreaking fashion, losing to Golden State after leading by 18 in the second half and losing to Portland after being up by 11 early in the third period. The Magic are 1-3 thus far on their five-game, nine-night road trip throughout the Western Conference and they feel that a victory tonight will do wonders in changing the tenor of the trip.

``If we could win tonight, it would be a pretty solid trip for us,’’ said center Nikola Vucevic, Orlando’s leading scorer (20.8) and rebounder (11.1) on the season. ``I know we can only finish 2-3, but we’ve played some really good teams. If we can go 2-3, we can be somewhat happy with how we finished this trip. West Coast trips are always tough and tricky, and we could be 3-1 right now or 0-4, you never know. But we’re 1-3 right now and hopefully we’ll win this one and get to 2-3 and then go back home. Winning this one would be really big for us.’’

Back to the rookie matchup in the middle, Ayton has proven why he was the No. 1 pick in last June’s NBA Draft by ranking second among all rookies in scoring (16.4), first in rebounding (10.4), first in field goal percentage (61.5 percent), fourth in assists (2.5), seventh in blocks (0.86) and second in minutes (32.1). He has started all 21 of Phoenix’s games and is one of the unquestioned building blocks on a team that also includes Devin Booker, TJ Warren and Josh Jackson.

Bamba is also a prized young piece for the Magic, but he’s had to bide his time while playing behind Vucevic at the center position. Whereas Ayton is a fully developed 7-foot-1, 250 pounds, Bamba is considered to be light at the center position at 226 pounds. However, he has used his enormous wing span – stretching 7 feet and 10 inches – to rank fourth among rookies in blocked shots (1.32) despite playing just 17.1 minutes a game on average.

Asked about where he’s made the biggest strides this season, Bamba said: ``I’d say defensively, learning how coverages (work) and being there when I’m supposed to be there.’’

For the season, Bamba has averaged 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds to go with his 1.32 blocked shots a game. While he’s looking forward to facing off against Ayton tonight and using the big man as a gauge once again, he knows the feeling of this meeting will be vastly different than showdowns in the past.

``We played against one another in high school a lot and those were some of the more entertaining games for people to watch because of how big we are and how mobile we are,’’ Bamba said. ``This matchup is different because I don’t think it’s `Mo Bamba versus DeAndre’; it’s more Orlando versus Phoenix.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.