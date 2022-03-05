Balanced Scoring and Stifling Defense Propel Magic to Third Win in Last Four Games

The Lead

When they’ve been locked in defensively this season, the Orlando Magic have been tough to beat. That was proven once again Friday in Toronto, as they held the Raptors to just 39.8 percent overall shooting in a 103-97 victory. The Magic are now 7-0 this season when their opponent has shot lower than 40 percent from the field.

Top Performers

At least six Magic players have scored in double figures in all four games since the All-Star break, including Friday in Toronto, where seven of them did it. Cole Anthony, who also had 12 rebounds and five assists, and Jalen Suggs each scored 15 points to lead Orlando, while Mo Bamba tallied 14 and Chuma Okeke, in the starting lineup with Wendell Carter Jr. under the weather (non-COVID), had 10 to go along with his career-best 11 rebounds.

Key Stats

The Magic turned the ball over just 11 times, significant considering the Raptors rank No. 2 in the league in forcing opponent turnovers. Orlando made their trips to the free throw line count by knocking down 20 of their 21 attempts.

Quote of the Night

“That just shows that we are growing, and we are not backtracking. We are taking what the coaches are giving us. We are taking our mistakes in our games. We are not looking at our past losses as losses. We are just looking at them as lessons.” – Okeke on the team’s balanced offense lately

Injury Report

Markelle Fultz (left knee injury management), Carter Jr. (non-COVID illness), Moe Wagner (left rib contusion), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Fred VanVleet (knee), OG Anunoby (finger), D.J. Wilson (knee), and David Johnson (knee) were unavailable for Toronto.

This Day in History

This wasn’t the first time the Magic and Raptors played on a March 4. The other such instance was in 2008, when Hedo Turkoglu recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Rashard Lewis scored 22 to lead the Magic to a victory over the Raptors at the old Amway Arena. On that Toronto team was Anthony Parker, now an assistant general manager with the Magic. He had 19 points, while T.J. Ford posted a team-high 20. Orlando would eventually beat Toronto in the first round of the playoffs that season in five games.

Rivals Report

At full strength, the Raptors could be a dangerous team in the playoffs, should they qualify. While they have their shortcomings, what they do well, which includes score a ton off turnovers and in transition, could give some of those top-tier Eastern Conference teams some problems in a seven-game series. Toronto has already swept Milwaukee in their regular season series, hold a 2-1 series advantage over Miami, and split the first two against Philadelphia.

Up Next

The Magic will get their second look of the season at MVP candidate Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies won the first meeting on Feb. 5 at Amway Center. Morant erupted for 33 points and Jaren Jackson Jr., a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, had 21 points, six rebounds, one block and one steal. Anthony led the Magic with 22 points and Suggs scored 17.