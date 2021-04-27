Balanced Magic Scoring Not Quite Enough in Loss to Lakers

The Lead

All five Orlando starters scored in double figures on Monday against the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in what was a nip-and-tuck affair most of the night. Clutch shots by Dennis Schroder and Anthony Davis in the closing minutes, however, propelled the Lakers to a 114-103 victory.

Clutch Moments

Last year, while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Schroder had one of his best games of the season at Amway Center. He scored 31 points that game. On Monday, now with the Lakers and playing at Amway Center for the first time since that January 2020 night, the 6-foot-3 speedster came alive late with five buckets in the last five-plus minutes to finish with 21 points. Davis, who scored 18 points, knocked down a pair of clutch jumpers also during that stretch.

Injury Update

Devin Cannady had surgery on Monday after suffering an open right ankle dislocation with a severe lateral ankle sprain. The injury occurred with 3:09 left in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers when he landed awkwardly following challenging a shot at the basket. Upon further evaluation, his bones and cartilage remained intact and he will be placed in a plaster splint. While out for the remainder of the season, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Top Performers

Chuma Okeke led all Magic scorers with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The 22-year-old rookie, who had been in a bit of a slump going into Monday’s game, posterized Andre Drummond with a vicious dunk early in the game. Gary Harris, meanwhile, finished with 17 points, nine of which came from the free throw line. His 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in the third quarter gave Orlando the lead going into the final frame.

Rookie Watch

Cole Anthony had a solid night with 15 points, four rebounds and seven assists. He was efficient as well, making six of his 11 shot attempts and three of his four 3-point tries. Since returning from his rib injury, the 6-foot-2 guard has scored in double figures in 10 of the last 11 games.

Injury Report

In addition to Cannady, Terrence Ross (back spasms), James Ennis (sore right calf), Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left ankle), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot pain), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) were out for Orlando. The team was also once again without head coach Steve Clifford due to health and safety protocols after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Quote of the Night

“There’s always something to play for. As a player in this league, you are always playing for who you are, first of all. You are playing for your team…You are trying to build your career and make sure that your reputation as an individual player is (a) guy who is going to continue to fight. If there’s minutes on the clock, game’s going on, you are going to fight and that’s what organizations want to see and that’s what you should want to see in yourself as a player.” – Tyrone Corbin, who was the acting head coach with Clifford out for the second straight game.

Up Next

The Magic will head out on the road for two, starting with a visit to Cleveland to take on the Cavs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Like the Magic, the Cavs were in action on Monday, an hour away in Tampa battling the Raptors. Rookie Isaac Okoro led Cleveland with 20 points and Jarrett Allen, acquired by the Cavs as part of the James Harden to Brooklyn trade earlier this season, scored 15, but it wasn’t enough as the Raptors pulled away in the second half.