Augustin Will Return Tonight Against Bulls

CHICAGO – Based on how they play with D.J. Augustin on the floor, the Orlando Magic got the best news possible on Wednesday morning when they learned that the veteran point guard will return to action tonight.

Augustin, statistically one of the Magic’s most impactful players all season, will return to the starting lineup tonight when the Magic (16-20) face the Chicago Bulls (10-27) at the United Center.

The 11-year veteran missed Monday’s game because of a sprained right ankle and the Magic predictably struggled without him, losing 125-120 to the Charlotte Hornets. Augustin got round-the-clock treatment on an ankle he sprained in Sunday’s defeat of Detroit and was able to do all drills in Orlando’s morning shootaround and pronounced himself ready to go tonight. He’s far from 100 percent, he said, but he wants to get back on the floor to try and make a difference for the Magic.

``I felt pretty good. It still feels a little sore because I just did (sprained the ankle) two days ago, but it feels good enough right now that I think I’ll try to play,’’ said Augustin, who has averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 assists in 35 games this season.

The return of Augustin is comforting news to a Magic team that has relied heavily on one of their smallest players this season. Just last week, he had 27 points and made three clutch free throws in the final second of regulation against Phoenix, contributed 17 points and six assists in a win against Toronto, and battered Detroit for the 26 points before accidentally stepping onto the foot of Blake Griffin and spraining his ankle.

Magic coach Steve Clifford said Augustin’s importance can’t be overvalued because of his organizing of the offense and bringing a calmness to the group with his veteran savvy.

``With the 24-second shot clock, it you aren’t organized and you have a lot of random possessions, it’s hard to play well consistently,’’ Clifford said. ``(Augustin) can’t be pressured and there’s always the threat of his pick-and-roll because he’s such a good pick-and-roll player. He just has a very good understanding of where his teammates need to get the ball and what sets are good with different guys out on the floor. A lot of that is because he loves basketball and he’s put so much into it with his ball-handling and shooting. The guy has played a lot of games, he understands the game and he understands (attacking opposing) defenses.’’

For the third time in 21 nights, the Magic will face the Bulls, meaning there will be no surprises between the two teams. Orlando beat the Bulls 97-91 on Dec. 13 in Mexico City when center Nikola Vucevic drilled a tiebreaking jump shot with 28.1 seconds remaining and scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. Augustin set the stage for Vucevic’s heroics, drawing a charge on Chicago’s Justin Holiday to return possession to Orlando.

Things went dramatically different in the second meeting in Chicago on Dec. 21. Orlando lost 90-80 when it shot just 32.6 percent from the floor and repeatedly blew defensive coverages against Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen, who scored 32 points. The Magic didn’t crack 30 percent from the floor until the final four minutes when it rallied to within five of the Bulls down the stretch.

``He’s just really skilled and he has a good mixture of being skilled, big and athletic,’’ said Magic power forward Aaron Gordon, who has thrived of late while defending Kawhi Leonard and Blake Griffin. ``You put those things together and you have a very talented ball player.’’

The defeat two weeks ago in the Windy City was Orlando’s sixth straight in Chicago. The Magic haven’t beaten the Bulls in Chicago since Jan. 12, 2015.

Playing without Augustin on Monday night in Charlotte, the Magic predictably lost to a rested Hornets’ team that has had their number for three years. Jerian Grant started that game at point guard again and will back up Augustin tonight. He spent the previous two seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Magic in early July. The reserve guard, who had nine points, five assists and a steal in 25 minutes on Monday, is eager to play well against the franchise that dealt him away back in the summer.

``One thing is we need a win, and for me to potentially start and be a part of that, it would be great,’’ Grant said following Monday’s game. ``I want to beat (the Bulls), I want to beat them bad. Of course, I want to play well, but getting the win would mean everything. To play well and get the win, then I’d have a little something to say.’’

Clifford pointed out recently that the Magic must find ways to play through instances where they are without key players – a regular occurrence in the NBA because of injuries and the rapid-fire schedule. The Magic were throttled 101-76 in Dallas on Dec. 10 when standout guard Evan Fournier was away from the team because of a personal matter. Similarly, they lost 129-90 to San Antonio without Nikola Vucevic (birth of his first child) and by 25 points on Monday without Augustin (ankle injury). Clearly, their margin for error is slim and the squad can’t afford to be without key players for long stretches.

Though Augustin likely wouldn’t have much of an overall difference in Monday’s ugly loss in Charlotte, the point guard’s impact on the team this season has been undeniable. The Magic’s offensive rating is 13.1 points per 100 possessions better when Augustin is on the floor (108.5) as opposed to when he’s off it (95.4) – the second-best offensive rating on the team. Defensively, the Magic are better when he’s on the floor (105.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) than when he’s off (107.4). His overall net rating (15.1 points per 100 possessions) ranks second on the team only to that of Vucevic (16.9).

``D.J. is a crazy point guard and he’s been so good as long as I can remember,’’ Gordon said of his teammate. ``Having him on the floor is big for us. But we’re going to have to step it up tonight and pick him up. He’s playing tonight, but when you are coming off an injury you can be out of rhythm and that’s just how it goes sometimes. But we’re going to have to pick him tonight, but just getting him back will be a big boost for us.’’

