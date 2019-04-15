Augustin: "This Next Game is Probably Going to be the Toughest Game We’ve Played All Season"

TORONTO – Peering through the Orlando Magic’s pinstriped, blue-and-black-tinted lens, they can look back at Game 1 with a glass-half-full perspective and be encouraged that they won despite off nights from Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross.

Of course, there’s also the glass-half-empty view that the Magic needed a clutch, 28-foot game-winner from D.J. Augustin and a multitude of things to go right on Saturday for success against the second-seeded Raptors. Then, there’s also this that has to be somewhat troubling going forward for the Magic: Vucevic has a history of struggling against the physicality of Toronto center Marc Gasol, while Ross has only sporadically played very well against the Raptors, his former team from 2012-17.

All that aside, the Magic know that after grabbing a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven, first-round series on Saturday that they will be heavily challenged in Tuesday’s Game 2 by a Toronto team that is likely to play with great intensity and desperation.

``This next game is probably going to be the toughest game we’ve played all season,’’ said Augustin, whose 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining allowed Orlando to grab a 104-101 win in Saturday’s Game 1. ``We’ve just got to continue doing what we’ve been doing and definitely not get relaxed. Like I’ve said, we have nothing to lose because nobody expected us to be here and we’re trying to do everything that we can to keep it going.’’

Here’s what will be at stake for the Magic come Tuesday night by tip-time (8 p.m., TV: Fox Sports Florida/TNT): According to BasketballReference.com’s computer models, when road teams win in Game 1, they have a 52.2 percent chance of ultimately winning the series. Win Games 1 and 2 on the road and those odds jump to a staggering 85 percent of winning the series.

``They’re going to give everything, for sure, and we’ve got to be ready for that,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said. ``Going home 2-0 instead of 1-1 is a totally different ball game. So, we’ve got to approach this one with that mindset.’’

After splitting the four meetings between themselves and the 58-win, powerhouse Raptors during the regular season, the Magic proved themselves to be worthy playoff adversaries of heavily favored Toronto in Game 1. Orlando got big contributions from several players on the roster to offset the struggles of Aaron Gordon (three-of-10 shooting, 10 points), Vucevic (three-of-14 shooting, 11 points) and Ross (two-of-11 shooting, 10 points). Strong play by Augustin (25 points, six assists and four 3-pointers), Fournier (16 points and two 3-pointers) and a bloodied Michael Carter-Williams (10 points, five rebounds and two 3-pointers) kept the Magic in position to win it at the end.

After snagging the Game 1 victory, the underdog Magic’s statistical odds of upsetting the Raptors in the series climbed to 33.3 percent, according to BasketballReference.com’s computer simulations. Orlando is well aware that it must bring the same desperation and hunger to Tuesday’s game and not succumb to human nature and be satisfied with one road win.

``We can’t relax at all because they are a great team and it was just one game,’’ said Vucevic, Orlando’s lone all-star over the past seven seasons. ``They’re going to come out ready for Game 2 and come out aggressive and we have to prepare even better for this game and play even better. It’s just one game and it’s going to get even harder now. You know them better and they know us better. We can’t relax at all against a great team like (the Raptors) are. We won one game, but it doesn’t mean much if we don’t come out ready on Tuesday.’’

The Magic came out ready for their first playoff game in seven years, in part, because they have been in a fight for their basketball lives for weeks and the intensity of Saturday’s postseason game was hardly a shock to their systems. Once 20-31, the Magic rallied to go 22-9 over the final six weeks of the regular season. Orlando won its last four regular-season games and 11 of 13 and took that momentum into noisy Scotiabank Arena where it played extremely well despite having comparatively little playoff experience.

``I would say (the playoff experience) is definitely different, but once the game starts it does just turn into another game,’’ said Magic second-year forward Jonathan Isaac, who scored 11 points and drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:57 to play. ``But (playoff games) are definitely different. Guys are so intense and the crowd is into every single possession. That’s what makes playoff basketball so fun.

``We’re all basketball players and the best players in the world, but we came to compete,’’ Isaac added. ``There were a couple of times in that (Game 1) when we could have folded and a couple of times when they could have folded, but playoff basketball is going to come down to the wire. We’re a competitive team and we showed that on Saturday.’’

On Tuesday, and throughout the course of the series, Orlando will almost certainly need more from Vucevic and Ross going forward. That could be a couple of tricky propositions considering past trends.

Vucevic has noted in years past that the 7-foot, 255-pound Gasol is one of the strongest players he’s ever faced. His combination of length and strength have given Vucevic fits through the years. In his seven seasons with the Magic – including Saturday’s Game 1 – Vucevic has averaged just 14.5 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting only 45.4 percent from the floor against Gasol (in Memphis and Toronto). Orlando needs its all-star center to play more like he did in the 113-98 win in Toronto on Feb. 24 (23 points, 12 rebounds, 10 of 17 shooting) than he did in an April 1 loss (13 points, 13 rebounds, five of 14 shooting) or Saturday’s win (11 points, eight rebounds, three of 14 shooting). Orlando is just 7-10 this season when Vucevic scores 15-or-fewer points.

``He’s just a smart guy who knows how to position his body defensively and he knows how to take things away from you,’’ Vucevic said of Gasol’s defense. ``He’s obviously a big, strong guy, too. He’s just so smart and he’s not going to make anything easy for you.

``It’s just on me figuring ways out to be more effective offensively,’’ added Vucevic, who had two passes out of double teams in Saturday’s fourth quarter that led to Magic 3-pointers. ``That first game is kind of a way to get a feel for it and see how they are going to defend me. I expected them to make it really hard for me and now it’s up to me to figure it out.’’

Ross entered the playoffs on the best stretch of basketball of his career, but he had few open looks on Saturday against a Toronto team that knows his game well. Ross played for the Raptors from 2012-17, once scoring a career-best 51 points for Toronto on Jan. 25, 2014. Ross is still close friends with Raptors regulars Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell and they’ve made life difficult for him in his seven games against his former team. In those games following his trade to Orlando, Ross has averaged 13 points a game while shooting just 37.3 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from 3-point range. He did have a 28-point, three 3-pointer night against Toronto back in late February.

Magic coach Steve Clifford took some of the blame for the offensive struggles of Vucevic and Ross in Game 1, saying he has to get the ball to those players in better scoring positions. But Clifford warned his team that the manner in which it won in Game 1 most likely won’t work going forward.

``The bottom line is the offensive game that we played (on Saturday) night won’t win Game 2. That’s what I told (the players), it just won’t,’’ said Clifford, who was pleased that his teams had advantages in free throw makes (18-9), rebounding (48-45), offensive boards (10-6) and fewer turnovers (13-11). ``Some things helped us, but they had us on our heels – particularly in the third quarter offensively, and we won’t win (in Tuesday’s Game 2) playing that same game.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.