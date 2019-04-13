Augustin Drills Game-Winning 3-Pointer in Magic's Thrilling Game 1 Win

TORONTO – Resilient all season, especially when they were on the road playing in front of some of the most hostile crowds in the NBA, the Orlando Magic once again showed their resolve and toughness to the basketball world on Saturday.

Down following slow starts in both halves, the Magic used stirring stretches in the second and fourth quarters and gutted out a Game 1 victory over the second-seeded Toronto Raptors at noisy Scotiabank Arena.

D.J. Augustin, one of the Magic’s most reliable and productive players all season, sank a tying layup with 44.9 seconds remaining and then drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining to allow Orlando to grab a stirring 104-101 victory over Toronto in Game 1 of the best-of-seven playoff series.

Orlando, a seventh seed that was given little chance at all in the series, now has home court advantage over a Toronto team that won 58 games during the regular season. The Magic were 2-2 versus the Raptors in the regular season, and Saturday proved once again that they just might have what it takes to make the series highly competitive.

Augustin, the most veteran player on the Magic, scored 25 points by making nine of 13 shots, four of five 3-pointers and three of four free throws. He was so dominant that Toronto switched elite defenders Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green onto him at times in the game. On what proved to be the game-winner, Leonard passed Augustin off to 7-footer Marc Gasol and Augustin didn’t hesitate in take the 3-pointer that won the game for the Magic.

Making the night even sweeter for Augustin was the fact that he dominated his all-star opponent, Kyle Lowry. Lowry missed all seven of his shots – six of them from 3-point range – and went scoreless in 34 minutes.

Leonard scored 25 points and put Toronto up 101-99 with 1:02 to play. But Augustin responded with two clutch baskets to grab control of the game.

Orlando won despite all-star center Nikola Vucevic struggling all game and finishing with just 11 points and eight rebounds. Jonathan Isaac had 11 points, none bigger than the corner 3-pointer he hit with 1:57 remaining. Aaron Gordon chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Evan Fournier scored 16.

Terrrence Ross had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Michael Carter-Williams scored 10 despite getting his nose bloodied late in the game by a Lowry hit.

Orlando came into the playoffs as one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winning 22 of their final 31 regular-season games (third-best in the NBA since Jan. 31). Because they were once 20-31, the Magic have been in must-win mode for weeks and they responded by winning 11 of the last 13 games and closed with a four-game winning streak.

Orlando was able to put together a strong closing kick by using their length along the front line to become the NBA’s stingiest defense. Again, since Jan. 31, the Magic had the NBA’s best defensive rating (104.9 points allowed per 100 possessions).

Toronto, meanwhile, came into Saturday’ game with an odd playoff history. Oddly, the Raptors came into Saturday just 2-13 in Game 1s. They went from 2001 to 2018 without winning a Game 1, dropping 10 series openers in a row.

Those struggles played a big role in Toronto remaking its team last summer, replacing head coach Dwane Casey with Nick Nurse and dealing DeMar DeRozan for Leonard and Danny Green.

Both teams will have plenty of time to make adjustments and counter moves prior to Game 2. The second showdown will be Tuesday at 8 p.m. in a game that will be televised by both Fox Sports Florida and TNT.

Up seven at the half following their dominant stretch in the second period, the Magic saw their advantage disappear early in the third period. Toronto opened the second half with a 9-2 run – 17-2 when combining the last eight points of the first half to take a lead they would hang onto and take into the fourth.

Orlando hung tough through its struggles and trailed just 76-75 after three periods. The Magic were fortunate to be that close considering that Vucevic (two of 11), Gordon (two of eight) and Ross (two of seven) struggled badly to get clean looks on the offensive end.

Down as much as eight points in the early going while Leonard had it rolling, the Magic showed off their road resiliency once again and grabbed control of the game in the second quarter. The Magic broke a 39-all tie by going on a breathtaking 18-2 run where they poured in shots from all corners of Scotiabank Arena.

After making just 11 of their first 32 shots and three-of-eight from 3-point range, Orlando went on an offensive tear where it drilled nine of its next 14 shots and five of six on threes.

Augustin absolutely dominated his head-to-head matchup against Lowry, who has a long history of struggling in the playoffs. Augustin hit seven of nine shots in the first half – and all three of his 3-pointers and both of his free throws – for 19 first-half points. Augustin’s most heady play of the night came when he intercepted a Leonard pass, dribbled hard to the rim and flipped a pass behind his back to Vucevic for a layup that put the Magic up 57-41 late in the half.

Lowry, meanwhile, misfired on all four of shots in the opening 24 minutes and seemed hesitant to even shoot the ball at times.

Leonard scored 11 first-quarter points by making all four of his shots – most of them after rubbing off Gasol screens. However, after an extended time on the bench, Leonard returned and missed his final five shots of the half. Orlando did a much better job of sending a second defender and showing the superstar forward a crowd on his drives.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.