Assistance and Mentorship From Thibodeau Helped Clifford Rise Through NBA Coaching Ranks

MINNEAPOLIS – Considering everything that he’s meant to his coaching career, Steve Clifford said it would be extremely short-sighted to only call Minnesota Timberwolves’ coach Tom Thibodeau a friend.

After all, Clifford – the Orlando Magic’s head coach and a veteran of 19 NBA seasons – might have never lasted too long at basketball’s highest level without the assistance and mentorship of Thibodeau.

Clifford landed his first NBA job in 2000 as an advanced scout for the New York Knicks, and Thibodeau was already working there as an assistant under head coach Jeff Van Gundy. The two of them already had a friendship from years prior when Clifford was coaching at Boston University and Thibodeau worked at Harvard University. Within a year of starting in the NBA, Clifford was promoted to the Knicks staff as an assistant and he worked hand-in-hand with Thibodeau in putting together game plans and strategies.

``When I went to the Knicks, Tom taught me the NBA,’’ said Clifford, who also worked alongside of Thibodeau from 2004-07 with the Houston Rockets. ``Luckily for me, we had always had a friendship and had gotten along well. He’s a friend, but he’s also very much a mentor. He taught me everything from how to watch film to how to do a game plan to how to work guys out. People say, `Is he your friend?’ He’s almost like Jeff and Stan (Van Gundy) because he taught me so much about the NBA.’’

Thibodeau got his first job as an NBA head coach in 2010 with the Chicago Bulls, while Clifford’s first head coaching gig came in 2013 with the Charlotte Hornets. When he thinks about their time together in New York, the usually no-nonsense Thibodeau breaks into laughter with one particular memory of Clifford.

``He wasn’t very good with the computer when he first started,’’ Thibodeau said with a chuckle. ``His coaching was a lot better, but he got through (the technology challenges) and ended up being pretty good with the computer in the end. But there were a lot of sleepless nights for him early on. They always say the problem exists between the keyboard and the chair, and he and I probably proved that better than anyone.’’

Thibodeau said he instantly bonded with Clifford because of the Magic coach’s tireless work ethic and his love of coaching. He always knew, he said, that Clifford would someday become an excellent head coach.

``He’s a great coach, has a great background and comes from a family of coaches and I knew he would do well because he started from the bottom and worked his way up,’’ Thibodeau said. ``When we hired him as a scout, he went way beyond what was asked of him and you could see his passion for the game. He did a lot of things in the offseason just to be around and helpful. Whatever you asked him to do, he was great.

``He went from advanced scout, to third assistant to second assistant to lead assistant and then I thought he did an unbelievable job in Charlotte getting that thing turned around. And I think he’s doing a great job in Orlando as well.’’

BAMBA EARNING TRUST: To become a difference-making, shot-blocker at the NBA level, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has learned that he needs more than just his towering 7-foot height and his expansive 7-foot, 10-inch wing span.

He also needs trust – a somewhat elusive trait in the early stages of his NBA career.

Prior to Wednesday’s game in Chicago, Clifford told the rookie that he had trust in him to judge when to leave the player he was guarding and go to block shots. Doing so also takes a certain level of trust on Bamba’s part in that he must have belief that other Magic defenders will assist him as he soars high into the air while using his record-setting wingspan to swat or alter shots.

``Coach (Clifford) has given me free reign and the green light to go and block everything,’’ said Bamba, who swatted three shots in Orlando’s win on Wednesday in Chicago. ``Now, I’m trusting my teammates to go sink (onto his man) when I go to block a shot. It feels good as a player when you have a coach saying, `I trust you to go get whatever (defensively).’ (Clifford) told me (on Wednesday) in shootaround, `I really want you to go after (shots),’ so I talked my teammates and they said, `we’ve been wanting you to go after them.’’’

Bamba, the Magic’s prized No. 6 pick from last spring’s NBA Draft, has steadily made progress as the NBA season has gone along. Through 37 games, he leads the team in blocked shots (1.4) while averaging 6.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 16.8 minutes a game.

Clifford has been urging Bamba to be more aggressive in going to swat shots, showing him instances in game footage when he should have gone after blocks and when he should have laid back in coverage.

``Just watching, it’s obviously step by step for all the younger players,’’ Clifford said. ``He had been (going to block shots) a little more and a little more. I think sometimes he’s concerned about, `if I go, my man is going to get the ball.’ He has to learn to be a good basket protector, you’ve got to go every time. And then his teammates have to learn when he goes, there has to be a level of sink and cover. (On Wednesday), he was much more active and it’s something we can build on.’’

When Clifford saw the replay of Bamba’s block of a Malik Monk floater on Monday, the veteran coach thought about the enormous defensive potential of the rookie big man. On the block, Bamba went some 2 ½ feet above the rim to reach the basketball. Slow-motion replays showed his hand extending upward some four-to-five inches from the top of the backboard.

``That’s why he was brought here. That’s what he should be doing,’’ Clifford said bluntly. ``He’s been doing it more and more as he gets comfortable. That (Monk block) is why he has a chance to be a terrific rim protector.’’

BIRCH’S BABY: Life events don’t always come at perfect times as Magic center Khem Birch found out on Wednesday night.

About 20 minutes before the Magic were to take on the Bulls in Chicago Birch got a call from his wife, Elina, saying that their first child together was about to be born. Birch left the United Center immediately, flew back to Orlando on a commercial flight and arrived in time for the birth.

``We were just 20 minutes before tipoff and my wife hit me up that her water broke and I was nervous and excited at the same time,’’ Birch said. ``It’s funny because I almost cried, but I held the tears back.’’

Birch said him and his wife are still deciding on a name for the baby and hope to soon have a final decision. The fact that Elina’s mother was already in Orlando took down some of Birch’s stress and it allowed him to return to work with the team by Friday’s game in Minnesota. Now, however, he’s ready to get back home to as soon as possible see the child he only got to spend slightly more than 24 hours with on Thursday.

``I’m just excited to go back home, but at the same time I’m a professional and that’s why I wanted to get back with the team,’’ Birch said. ``I’m asking (Elina) for videos (of the baby) every two seconds.’’

When reminded that he and Nikola Vucevic both recently became fathers, he joked that Orlando’s other center, Bamba, should ``hopefully wait another 10 or 20 years.’’

UP NEXT: Orlando’s 11-day, six-game road trip next heads West where it will play the Clippers in Los Angeles on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Clippers, under the direction of former Magic coach Doc Rivers, have given Orlando fits in recent years. Including a 120-95 loss in Orlando on Nov. 2, the Magic have lost 10 straight games to the Clippers.

Five of those losses to the Clippers have come in Los Angeles. The Magic haven’t beaten the Clippers in L.A. since Jan. 12, 2013. That season was the last time the Magic beat the Clippers and Lakers in Los Angeles in the same season. The Magic have already swept the Lakers this season, winning in Orlando and Los Angeles in November.

