Analyzing Each of Magic's Potential First Round Playoff Opponents

ORLANDO - With it still being up in the air who the Magic will play in the first round of the playoffs, here’s a breakdown of Orlando’s three potential opponents – Milwaukee, Toronto and Philadelphia – and how the Magic could match up against each of them.

The analysis was based on a review of some of the more important statistical categories, and how each team has performed in those areas throughout this season.

TRANSITION

Milwaukee: Nearly 22 percent of the Bucks’ shot attempts come in transition, which is the most in the NBA. Only the Kings score more points in transition than Milwaukee.

Toronto: The Raptors score the third most transition points in the NBA. Unlike Milwaukee, which shoots 52.6 percent in transition, Toronto is much more efficient when it pushes the pace, making 54.9 percent of its shot attempts in transition.

Philadelphia: Although the Sixers score a fair amount of their points in transition, they are not nearly as efficient in this category, making 51.1 percent of these shot attempts. Also important, Philly doesn’t draw nearly as many fouls in transition as Milwaukee and Toronto do. Only 9.1 percent of the time do the 76ers get fouled when they attack in transition.

Orlando: What will make things interesting regardless of who they play in the first round is that the Magic are an excellent transition defensive team. Orlando ranks No. 2 in the league in limiting opponent transition points.

ISOLATION

Milwaukee: The Bucks use Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton a lot in isolation, which explains why they both rank in the top 15 in the league in one-on-one scoring. Most impressive about Middleton, in particular, is that he is incredibly efficient when he isolates his defenders, as he’s shooting a shade under 50 percent in these situations.

Toronto: Kawhi Leonard, unsurprisingly, is the Raptors’ only true isolation threat, although Pascal Siakam is capable of scoring when he goes one-on-one. The most remarkable thing about Leonard when he isolates his defenders is that he rarely turns the ball over. Leonard commits a turnover only 4.3 percent of the time when he operates in isolation, which ranks No. 1 among players who have scored at least 120 isolation points this season.

Philadelphia: The Sixers run more of a motion offense, so isolation points are scarce. What does happen a lot, though, when Jimmy Butler, Philly’s best isolation scorer, goes to work in these situations is that he draws a lot of fouls. Butler has gotten fouled on 15.3 percent of his isolation shot attempts this season.

Orlando: The Magic feature several defenders who excel at guarding opponents in isolation, which helps explain why they rank No. 4 in fewest isolation points allowed. If Orlando plays Toronto, Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac gave both Leonard and Siakam fits during the regular season.

PICK-AND-ROLL/POP

Milwaukee: The Bucks play five out a lot, running very few pick-and-roll/pops. With Brook Lopez, the league’s best 3-point shooting center, spacing the floor, Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe have a ton of room to operate.

Toronto: The Raptors do not feature anyone who’s a major threat scoring out of the pick-and-roll with the ball in their hands. However, both Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are terrific pick-and-roll/pop big men. In fact, they both rank in the top 10 in the league in pick-and-roll scoring, although Gasol has had far less opportunities with Toronto than he did in Memphis before the trade.

Philadelphia: The Sixers run the fewest pick-and-rolls in the NBA, which is why some scratched their heads when they acquired Butler, who is known for being a very good scorer out of pick-and-roll sets. While Joel Embiid is the most dominant center in the league, he’s not a great roll man.

Orlando: It’s favorable for the Magic that all three of their potential first round opponents don’t run a ton of pick-and-rolls considering that’s really the only defensive area where they haven’t flourished this season. On the other side of the floor, Nikola Vucevic leads the NBA in most points scored when he rolls to the basket out of the pick-and-roll.

POST-UPS

Milwaukee: A few years ago, Lopez was one of the game’s best post-up scorers. Nowadays, he rarely backs down defenders, instead spending the majority of his time outside the 3-point line. Antetokounmpo and Middleton are really the only Bucks players with an ability to score when they post up, as Milwaukee has taken the 10th fewest shot attempts off post-ups this season. However, the Bucks rank No. 1 in the NBA in guarding post-ups.

Toronto: The Raptors are also a good defensive post-up team, ranking fourth, which isn’t a surprise with how good Gasol, Siakam, Ibaka and Leonard are at defending post-up players. Offensively, Toronto doesn’t operate out of the post too much, although Siakam shoots a high percentage in these situations.

Philadelphia: Much of the Sixers’ offense goes through Embiid, a force on the low block. The two-time All-Star has scored the second most points off post-ups in the NBA, only behind LaMarcus Aldridge. He gets fouled a ton too, attempting free throws 26 percent of the time when he posts up.

Orlando: Vucevic, who has outstanding footwork, a smooth touch from both sides of the basket and an ability to find teammates due to his supreme vision, is also one of the game’s best post-up players. The only other Orlando player who will post up periodically is Gordon, who’s very good at taking advantage of mismatches in the post when a smaller player is switched onto him.

KICK-OUT SHOOTING

Milwaukee: The Bucks have taken the most 3-point shots this season by way of kick-out passes, arguably the single most important pass type in the NBA this era. Mike Budenholzer has installed an offense designed to create open looks from beyond the arc, where the Bucks average 13.5 made shots per game.

Toronto: The Raptors are right behind the Bucks in this category, although Toronto has made even more threes than Milwaukee in these situations. The best duo in the league when it comes to one player getting into the paint/passing and the other spotting up outside the 3-point line is Kyle Lowry and Danny Green, who has the best effective field goal percentage (86.2 percent) when a kick-out pass flies in from his backcourt teammate.

Philadelphia: As good as Tobias Harris is, that trade has had a negative impact on this category for the Sixers, who before the deal ranked No. 8 in threes taken by way of kick-out passes and since the trade rank No. 20. Landry Shamet and Mike Muscala, two of the players involved in that deal with the Clippers, were among Philly’s best when it came to knocking down threes in these situations.

Orlando: Since Christmas Day, the Magic rank No. 2 in total shots taken via kick-out passes. Orlando, meanwhile, has an active streak going of 40 straight games with at least 20 assists.

Key Statistical Categories and League Rankings