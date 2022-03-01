An Analysis of Markelle Fultz’s Return Performance

ORLANDO - Considering he hadn’t played in a game in nearly 14 months, Markelle Fultz deserves a high grade for his highly anticipated return performance Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Somewhere in the A-to-B range seems right, and the way he was going before his night ended after logging 16 minutes, one could say it was far better than most forecasted.

In fairness, the Pacers were shorthanded, and by playing mostly against their second-unit guys, Fultz still has a lot to prove going forward.

Let’s take a deeper dive into his performance, examine the things he did well, and analyze what we will need to see from him the rest of the season and beyond.

First and foremost, when Fultz was on the court, the Orlando Magic’s offense was like a well-oiled machine. Again, he registered just 16 minutes, but the Magic’s offensive rating when the 6-foot-4 guard was on the floor was 118.2, and they shot 48.4 percent overall and had nine of their 29 assists.

Not a surprise, but Fultz turned the ball over just once. For his career, he’s averaging just 1.8 turnovers per game. Without him, the Magic have lacked discipline on the offensive end, which is largely why they rank 25th in turnovers, averaging 14.7 of them.

It always flew under the radar pre-draft in 2017, but one of the reasons he was the No. 1 overall pick back then was because of his high basketball IQ. A prerequisite for a lead guard, Fultz reads the game well, and makes smart choices with the ball in his hands. He finished Monday’s game with six assists. There’s no doubt that if he played several more minutes – as he would have if he was in midseason form – he would have recorded a double-double with very little resistance.

All his teammates will benefit having him back, but the two that should thrive the most with Fultz running the show are Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. Even though he’s just 20 years old and a rookie, Wagner is one of the league’s best at cutting to the hoop, and Fultz, proven before injuring his left knee last season, is among the best at spotting cutters for layups and dunks. Meanwhile, Carter’s screening is one of his main strengths, which a savvy pick-and-roll playmaker like Fultz needs to garner space. The play below demonstrates.

From a ball-handling standpoint, not many players in the entire league have Fultz’s bag. Being a good dribbler is not about how fast you move or how many times you put the ball between your legs or behind your back. Rather, it’s about changing speeds and keeping defenders guessing, which Fultz is extraordinary at doing. He has a unique on-court flow that could be illustrated through musical symbols. It’s almost like he’s a freestyle dancer, in which he displays a combination of moves based on the rhythm of the song.

Scoring wise, Fultz did exactly what he was doing so well before his injury, which is finishing at the basket and knocking down pull-up mid-range jumpers. Let’s not forget that in the 2019-20 season, he was one of the most efficient mid-range shooters in the league. In fact, that year he shot 48.9 percent between 15 and 19 feet out, the 11th best mark in the NBA among players that season who attempted at least 90 shots from that range.

Probably the most impressive of his five made shots from Monday was this acrobatic finish after evading Chris Duarte on the drive.

Something else that may not get enough recognition is Fultz’s hustle. In 2019-20, he led the team in both deflections and defensive loose balls recovered. What preceded his final basket of the night was him chasing after a loose ball.

Fultz’s time on the court came when both Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs were off it. It remains to be seen what the chemistry will be like when he’s on the floor with either or both.

We also didn’t see Fultz take a 3-pointer. There’s no denying that for him to go from good to great, he must become at least a respectable outside shooter. He said leading up to Monday’s return that shooting has been something he has tirelessly worked at the past several months.

Another aspect of his game that he’s heavily focused on is initiating more contact on drives. With how strong he is, and with the fact that he’s a legit body-contact embracer rather than a body-contact evader, don’t be surprised if we see Fultz at the free throw line more often.