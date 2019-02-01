All-Star Selection A Special Moment For Vucevic

ORLANDO – Lying in bed beside his sleeping wife and with his six-week-old son napping on his chest, Orlando Magic standout center Nikola Vucevic went to work late Thursday night on responding to many of the 300 congratulatory text messages that he received after being named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

A few hours earlier, just as Vucevic walked into a joyous Magic locker room following the team’s 107-100 defeat of the Indiana Pacers, he was doused by ice and water by teammates and staffers elated that his dominant play, professional approach and will to win were rewarded with the all-star appointment.

As overjoyed as Vucevic was upon finding out he had made the NBA All-Star Game just minutes prior to Thursday’s tipoff, that excitement paled in comparison to the outpouring of love and respect that the 28-year-old center received from those closest to him. Being able to share what he called the best moment of his professional career with his wife and son, his parents visiting from Montenegro and his teammates meant everything to the humble star.

``All these things meant so much to me,’’ Vucevic said, referring to how excited others were for him. ``Their reaction when I walked in the locker room (after Thursday’s game) meant everything to me. Those are my teammates, guys that I spend every day with and go through all of the ups and downs with, and to see them be so happy for me, it really meant a lot to me.’’

Another thing that meant a lot to Vucevic was the fact that the Magic rallied in the fourth quarter behind the stellar shooting of Terrence Ross (30 points) and D.J. Augustin (20 points) for a stirring come-from-behind victory. That win, which broke a four-game skid and an eight-game losing streak to the Pacers, allowed Vucevic to fully savor his big night.

So often in his 6 ½-year career with the Magic that hadn’t been the case at all.

When Vucevic accomplished something no player in the 30-year history of the Magic had done – grabbing 29 rebounds in a game in December of 2012 – he couldn’t fully revel in the magnitude of the moment because his team lost in overtime to the Miami Heat.

Similarly, when he poured in a career-best 41 points early last season and when he twice notched triple-doubles over the last two years, the Magic fell each time in narrow defeats, robbing Vucevic the joy of each of his usually memorable accomplishments.

So many of Vucevic’s high-level accomplishments over the past 6 ½ seasons – the 258 double-doubles, the six 20-point, 20-rebound games and the two 30-point, 20-rebound nights – have been overshadowed by the Magic’s struggles to find consistent success. Orlando has failed to make the playoffs since 2012, and no one has taken it harder than Vucevic, who has always tried to be a driving force behind the Magic’s turnaround.

Finally, a glimmer of hope for the future might have arrived on Thursday for both Vucevic and the Magic. The hope now is that the Magic can take the joy culled from Thursday and parlay it into the kind of feel-good winning spree that can get the squad back in contention for a playoff spot – starting with Saturday night’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets (28-25).

``Like I always say, winning makes everything better,’’ Vucevic said of the good vibes going around the Magic following a much-needed victory. ``Hopefully a night like (Thursday) night can kick-start something for us. … In the NBA, it’s true that one win can kick-start something for you. The way we played (Thursday) night, if we can do that consistently, we’re going to have a chance against everybody.’’

Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the Magic, became the eighth Orlando player picked to play in the NBA All-Star Game and its first since 2012. He was selected by the coaches of the Eastern Conference as a reserve, along with Indiana’s Victor Oladipo (injured), Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Detroit’s Blake Griffin, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Washington’s Bradley Beal. Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell was added to the team on Friday as an injury replacement for Oladipo, who recently ruptured a quad muscle and is out for the season. In the West, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook.

The NBA All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 17 in Charlotte. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Boston’s Kyrie Irving and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker were the top frontcourt and backcourt vote-getters in the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles’ LeBron James, Oklahoma City’s Paul George, Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry and Houston’s led the way in the West. James and Antetokounmpo have been designated as the ``captains’’ of the two teams and will draft their teammates on Feb. 7.

Like Vucevic, Magic head coach Steve Clifford said he received various text messages from former players and coaching friends happy that Vucevic nabbed a spot in the NBA All-Star Game. The outpouring of love for the Magic’s steadiest player spoke volumes about Vucevic, Clifford said.

``He’s very respected around the league, for the way that he always competes and does his business,’’ Clifford said.

Though his focus is steadfastly affixed on the Magic and the task at hand, Vucevic did allow himself to think about how special and emotional All-Star Weekend will be for him in a matter of weeks. He said that he’s already put in a request to the NBA to participate in the Skills Competition, he joked that he wouldn’t be able to be in the Slam Dunk contest because of ``soreness’’ and admitted that it would be a dream of his to someday compete in the 3-point shootout. In addition to averaging career highs in scoring (20.6), rebounds (12), assists (3.8) and blocked shots (1.1), he’s also shooting a career-best 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

On Friday, the NBA granted special waivers to legends Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki – two players who could retire at season’s end – to play in another NBA All-Star Game. That raised the possibility that Vucevic could potentially be a teammate of Nowitzki’s, the player he looked up to and idolized while growing up in Montenegro and dreaming of someday playing in the NBA.

``Both guys obviously deserve it for what they have done for this league,’’ said Vucevic, who requested and got a Wade autographed jersey last season as a keepsake. ``I’d love to be with Dirk on the same team. Obviously, he’s a guy who I looked up to so much and was a guy who was an idol for me so long. I think it’s great that the NBA did that.’’

Whether he gets to spend time with Nowitzki or not at the All-Star Game, it figures to be a particularly memorable night for Vucevic because of another person who will be in attendance. Filip Vucevic, Nikola’s first child, was born on Dec. 17 and the hope is to have him at the game in a cheering section that will be full of family and friends.

``My son’s first NBA game is going to be an All-Star Game,’’ Vucevic said with a big smile. ``When he grows up, it won’t be bad at all to tell him that.’’

Vucevic is also hopeful that he will be able to someday regale his son with tales of how the Magic got things together midway through an up-and-down season and rallied to reach the playoffs. Maybe the only thing that can make Vucevic’s life better right now than being a first-time father and a first-time all-star is being the player who drives the Magic to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. As has been the case for years, as the Magic have mostly struggled while he’s posted some of the most impressive statistics in franchise history, he still strongly believes this is the season Orlando can push its way into the playoffs.

``We really feel like we’re right there,’’ he said. ``We’ve had some very disappointing losses lately when we were controlling the game, but we weren’t able to finish the games off. We know if we do the things that we did (Thursday) night – if we defend and play together offensively – we’ll have a chance.

``Hopefully we can get (to the playoffs) because I know with everybody on this team, if we don’t get on a run and get there will be disappointed because we knew we had it this year,’’ he added. ``It’s not like we’re not talented enough. Hopefully, we get it together and get on a run because it could be something special for all of us, for sure.’’

