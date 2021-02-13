9 Reasons to Vote for #9, Nikola Vucevic, to Play in NBA All-Star Game

#9 Hasn’t Missed a Game

The Magic have played 27 games so far, and the only player on the team who has appeared in all of them is Vucevic. The only other All-Star caliber player going into Saturday’s NBA action who has played and started in 27 games is LeBron James.

#8 Double-Double Machine

So far, Vucevic has 18 double-doubles, tied for fourth most in the NBA. Last year, he had the eighth most and two years ago he finished third in this category.

#7 Leads NBA in Roll-Man Scoring

An argument could be made that Vucevic is the most offensively talented big man in the game today. He can score from all three levels and his points come in all different ways – post-ups, pick-and-pops, pick-and-rolls, trailing threes, putbacks, etc. Right now, he leads the NBA in roll-man scoring. He also led the league in this category in 2018-19 and was second last season.

#6 In Top 15 in Threes Made

Never in the history of the NBA has a center finished a season in the top 20 in 3-pointers made. Right now, Vucevic ranks 14th with 74 made threes. Even more incredible, Orlando’s 7-footer has knocked down the most 3-pointers from the top of the key (48). He’s made seven more of them from this region than second-placed Damian Lillard and 10 more than third-placed Stephen Curry.

#5 3-Point Shooting Accuracy

Vucevic is currently shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc, a near 10-percent improvement from last year. If the season ended today, he would be just the fourth center, or at least part-time center, to shoot 43 percent or higher from downtown with at least 70 made threes in a season in NBA history. Those who did it, per Stathead, were Troy Murphy in 2008-09, Mehmet Okur in 2008-09 and Channing Frye in 2009-10.

#4 Under Two Turnovers Per Game

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis, Andre Drummond, Julius Randle and Bam Adebayo are each averaging over three turnovers per game. Vucevic, on the other hand, is averaging 1.7 of them.

#3 Under Two Fouls Per Game

Similarly, those counterparts mentioned above are all averaging over two fouls per game. Several are averaging over three fouls. Vucevic, meanwhile, is averaging just 1.8 of them. If the season ended today, Vucevic would be just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 24 points while committing fewer than two fouls and two turnovers per game in a season, per Stathead. The others who achieved this unusual feat were Kiki Vandeweghe in 1986-87, Jeff Malone in 1989-90 and Peja Stojokavic in 2003-04.

#2 Two 40-Plus-Point Games

Vucevic is one of only eight Eastern Conference players with two or more 40-plus-point games so far this season. He had a career-high 43 on Feb. 5 against the Bulls and 42 on Feb. 12 against the Kings. He now has three of them in his career. The only other Magic players with three or more 40-plus-point regular season games in franchise history are Nick Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady and Dwight Howard.

#1 Averaging 24 PPG Without Many Free Throws

Never before has a player averaged 23 points or more in a season while taking fewer than three foul shots per game. Vucevic, with current averages of 24 points and 2.6 free throws, has a chance to be the first player ever to accomplish this.

