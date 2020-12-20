8 Things Learned From Orlando Magic’s Preseason

1. Nikola Vucevic has chance to be NBA’s best 3-point shooting center

Karl-Anthony Towns will have something to say about that, but based on preseason results, Vucevic looks like he is prepared to transform into a prolific long-distance shooter. Orlando’s 7-footer attempted 26 threes in the four exhibition games, making nine of them. Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said recently he would like to see Vucevic attempt eight or nine threes per game, which if he did would be the most by a center in a season in NBA history.

2. Cole Anthony has a really impressive offensive package

Creative and crafty are two words to describe Anthony’s offensive repertoire. The knock on him entering the 2020 draft was his inefficiency at UNC. However, that was certainly not an issue during the preseason, as the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder shot 47.6 percent overall and 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Among all rookies in the preseason who attempted at least 15 threes, Anthony had the best percentage.

3. Markelle Fultz looks improved

Watch footage of Fultz during his one year at the University of Washington and you will have no doubt that the talent is there for him to become an elite player in the NBA. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft for good reasons, and he’s starting to show flashes of that with the Magic. Getting into the paint as frequently as he did during the preseason was a great sign, as that will need to be his forte for him to flourish as both a scorer and playmaker.

4. Aaron Gordon could be a stat-sheet-stuffing machine

Something clicked for Gordon right after his incredible dunk contest showing in Chicago at last February’s All-Star Weekend. Up until the March shutdown following the break, the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder averaged 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He even recorded his first NBA triple-double in that time. The ball was in his hands a lot during the preseason, which enabled him to showcase his improved playmaking and passing ability. Don’t be surprised if he adds more triple-doubles to his career resume this season.

5. Magic are a mystery on defense

Clifford-coached teams are always disciplined on defense. They don’t allow many points off turnovers, fast break points or second chance points. That will almost certainly be the case again this year. The key for them to evolve into one of the best defensive teams in the league, though, is guarding the 3-point line better. During the preseason, the Hawks and Hornets combined to shoot 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. Opponents shot 36.4 percent last season from 3-point land, ranked 23rd in the NBA. Clifford said he believes this team is capable of ranking in the top 10 in defensive efficiency. Last year, they were 11th.

6. Chuma Okeke is a smart player

Okeke is not expected to put up dazzling numbers or be included on many highlight reels this season. But, there’s a good chance he makes a significant impact on the Magic with his high basketball IQ, floor spacing, sneaky good vision and defensive versatility. A player Okeke reminds me of is Trevor Ariza, although Okeke probably has a stronger body. The most important thing he does well is defend in space, not overly common for a guy 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds.

7. Magic will likely again be a high assists team

When the Magic have been at their best the last two years, the ball has moved around as it should. Last season between Feb. 10 and when the league had to temporarily halt the season due to the pandemic, Orlando averaged 29.1 assists, second most during that span. In the preseason, the Magic averaged 24.5 assists, tied for 10th most. The Magic are a tough team to stop when they play unselfishly, which they were when they went 22-9 to finish the 2018-19 season and 8-4 before the March shutdown in 2019-20.

8. Magic seem to have more depth than last season

A big reason for this is that the Magic have two rookies who were mid-first round draft picks getting ample playing time off the bench. Aside from Vic Law, who was a two-way contract player, there were no other rookies on last year’s squad. Adding Dwayne Bacon, who is already looking comfortable with his new team, and having both James Ennis III and Gary Clark for an entire season are also factors. Key as well is Michael Carter-Williams staying healthy. Eventually, Mo Bamba and Al-Farouq Aminu will each return and give Orlando more options to work with.