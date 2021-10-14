8 Interesting 2021 Orlando Magic Preseason Stats

1. The Magic averaged 10.0 blocks per game, the most in the league in the preseason with two exhibition nights remaining before the regular season starts. Mo Bamba averaged an NBA-most 3.8 of them, twice swatting away five shots.

2. Along the lines of basket protection, the Magic limited opponents to 35.5 points in the paint, also No. 1 in the league this preseason so far. Opponents made just 45.2 percent of their shots against Orlando within five feet of the hoop.

3. The Magic shot 36.6 percent from 3-point range. Most of their makes came from above the break, where they shot 37.8 percent. The corners were where they struggled, only making 31.8 percent of their tries.

4. Both Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton excelled from deep. Anthony knocked down eight of his 19 attempts (42.1 percent), while Hampton, the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in May last season, sank four of his eight tries (50 percent).

5. The team leader in steals was rookie Franz Wagner, who averaged 1.5 of them. The defensive side of the ball is where he should make an immediate impact.

6. While some of the key hustle stats such as deflections aren’t officially recorded in the NBA during the preseason, the eye test suggests they did well in most of those categories. Many of those hustle plays led to transition buckets. Orlando averaged 17.3 points off turnovers and 14.3 fast break points.

7. A carryover from the last few seasons, the Magic didn’t foul very much, averaging 18.3 of them. Orlando committed the fewest fouls in the league last season and ranked second in this category each of the prior two years.

8. Three of their four preseason games were decided by one point. In the last of them, Jeff Dowtin, a member of the Lakeland Magic’s 2021 G League championship squad, buried a game-winning fadeaway jumper with two tenths of a second left against the Celtics.