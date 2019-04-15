5 Keys Against Raptors in Game 2

Nikola Vucevic vs. Marc Gasol

The Magic stole Game 1 from the Raptors despite a 3-of-14 shooting night from Vucevic, Orlando’s leading scorer and rebounder this season. The All-Star center, nonetheless, did knock down a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and made two brilliant passes down the stretch, one directly to Aaron Gordon for a 3-pointer and the other that eventually led to a Jonathan Isaac triple.

Gasol has always made things tough on Vucevic when the two have matched up in the past. Look for Vooch to be very aggressive in Game 2 as he looks to get into a rhythm.

Defend Without Fouling

Throughout the regular season, the Magic did a great job not putting opponents on the line often, finishing fifth in the NBA in this category. In Game 1, the Raptors attempted only 14 free throws, eight fewer than their season average. Since the Raptors are going to be playing with a sense of urgency, the Magic are going to need to be very disciplined when Toronto attacks the basket.

Bench Production

What got lost in the aftermath of Orlando’s thrilling Game 1 win was how good the Magic’s reserves were. They outscored the Raptors’ second unit 31-26, even though former Raptor Terrence Ross was held to 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. Michael Carter-Williams made several huge plays and finished with 10 points, while Khem Birch had six points and seven rebounds and Wes Iwundu scored five.

Defensive Rebounding

During the regular season, the Magic ranked No. 1 in the NBA in opponent second chance points, giving up only 10.9 per game. At least through one postseason game, it appears this is carrying over to the playoffs, as the Raptors generated only six second chance points in Game 1. Toronto was not a great rebounding team throughout the year, so Orlando should have the advantage on the glass during this series.

Transition Defense

The Raptors are an extremely hard team to defend when they get out in transition, something they do often. One of the league’s best transition players is Pascal Siakam, who ranked eighth in total fast break points during the regular season. What makes him unique is his relentless energy, as he’s almost always the first one down the floor when the Raptors' opponent turns the ball over.