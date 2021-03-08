The 3-Point Shot Has Helped Take Nikola Vucevic's Game to Next Level

In the first NBA All-Star Game Nikola Vucevic played in, which was in 2019, the two teams set an All-Star record with a combined 167 3-point attempts. Vucevic, however, didn’t take any of them. At that time, the Orlando Magic 7-footer was in the process of extending his range and becoming a more effective shooter from beyond the arc.

On Sunday night in Atlanta, in his second All-Star Game appearance, he was able to show everyone just how much that part of his game has evolved. Playing for Team Durant, which lost to Team LeBron 170-150, Vucevic attempted five threes, making one of them, and he finished with five points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes.

It’s been Vucevic’s 3-point shooting this season that has helped take his game to the next level. Through 36 games, he’s shooting 41.2 percent from downtown, nearly eight percent higher than last season. He’s already knocked down 96 triples, two shy of his total in all of 2019-20.

The 6.5 3-point attempts he’s averaging per game are the second most ever by a center. Last year, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 7.9 of them.

“It’s been a big change for me,” Vucevic said. “It opened so many more options offensively. Obviously, the shot itself, but from there once they start closing out on me, I can drive, get to the paint, score, make plays for others. It opens up more opportunities to make plays and get assists. If they switch, I get to the post and that creates mismatches. Just so much that it brought for me for my offensive game.”

Earlier on Sunday in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Vucevic was able to display all of his skills. He reached the final round of the competition, knocking off Robert Covington and Chris Paul before coming up short against Domantas Sabonis, another versatile big man.

The game has changed so much the last few years that now some big men, like Vucevic and Sabonis, are basically secondary or tertiary floor generals. In some instances, like in Denver with Nikola Jokic, teams have the most success when they run their offense through their 7-footer.

By developing those fundamentals, which Vucevic certainly has to a great extent, it allows them to increase their production and help their teams be more creative on the offensive end.

“Back a few years ago, the three-point shot would probably be almost impossible for all the big men or even the pass would be difficult,” Vucevic said in regards to bigs excelling in the skills challenge. “Other than maybe us lacking a little bit of speed against some of these guards, we fit right in. We are able to do a lot of things that the guards do. It was great to have two big men in the championship. It just shows how far big men have come, how we improved, how we adjusted to playing in the new style of play in the NBA.”

Even though the scene was far different than how All-Star Weekends typically are because of all the COVID-related restrictions, being able to play in the midseason classic for the second time is something Vucevic will cherish forever.

“It was a lot of fun, a very good experience,” he said. “(Even though) it was all put together in one day, it was still fun to be a part of it, be out there with all those great players, compete.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored a game-high 35 points, took home All-Star Game MVP honors, while his Team LeBron teammate Damian Lillard scored 32 and hit the game-sealing 3-pointer from just inside half court. Steph Curry posted 28 points and, like Lillard, hit eight threes.

Team Durant was led by Bradley Beal, who finished with 26 points. Kyrie Irving had 24 and his Brooklyn Nets teammate James Harden posted 21, while Jayson Tatum also tallied 21.

All-Stars unable to play in the game were Kevin Durant (hamstring), Devin Booker (knee) and Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who both had to sit out due to health and safety protocols.