2021 Orlando Magic Summer League Player Analysis

Cole Anthony

A shot-creating combo guard with a knack for carving out space off the dribble to generate scoring opportunities from various distances.

Finished his rookie campaign strong after returning from a rib injury with averages of 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last 22 games.

Chosen 15th overall by the Magic in the 2020 NBA Draft. Played one season at UNC under now retired head coach Roy Williams.

Ignas Brazdeikis

An aggressive, physical, and energetic 6-foot-6, 221-pound forward willing to absorb contact on drives and use his strong frame to attack the paint.

Joined the Magic on May 2, 2021 on a 10-day contract and was kept by the team for the remainder of the season after the first deal expired. Was the 47th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season at Michigan.

Averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in eight games with the Magic to close the season. Scored in double figures three times during that span, including on May 14 against the Sixers when he racked up a career-best 21 points.

Barry Brown Jr.

One of the best defenders in the nation during his four years at Kansas State. Excellent technique, instincts and anticipation when guarding the ball. Named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year his senior season after leading the conference in steals per game.

Grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida and played at Gibbs High School, which is where former NBA player Marreese Speights played at several years earlier.

Played for the G League’s Iowa Wolves in 2019-20 and with Germany’s Riesen Ludwigsburg in 2020-21.

Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Extremely effective in pick-and-roll. Though not the quickest or most explosive, he is very crafty, has a reliable floater and makes sharp passes when he gets into the teeth of the defense.

Played four seasons at Rhode Island, where he ranks third in school history in assists and second in total minutes. Helped the Rams make back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances under then head coach Dan Hurley.

Averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 assists in 15 regular season games with the Lakeland Magic at the Disney bubble in 2021. Then bumped up his play even more in the playoffs with averages of 10.7 points and a team-best 6.3 assists.

Tahj Eaddy

A smooth but streaky three-level scorer with tight handles. Played point guard at USC in 2020-21 but is more of a sniper rather than a playmaker.

Transferred twice in college, first going from Southeast Missouri State to Santa Clara and then to USC, where he averaged 13.6 points and shot just a shade under 39 percent from 3-point range last season.

Made a game-winning corner 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left against crosstown rival UCLA in USC’s last regular season game of the year.

Hassani Gravett

A 6-foot-2 scoring point guard with a sweet stroke from long distance. Equally comfortable shooting off the catch or after taking one or two dribbles.

Averaged 11.4 points and shot just under 40 percent from 3-point range in his third and final season at South Carolina. Was part of the Gamecocks’ Final Four run his freshman year.

Played for the Lakeland Magic during the 2019-20 season. Ranked second on the team in both 3-pointers made and assists and was fourth in points. Helped MZT Skopje win the Macedonian League championship in 2020-21.

Jaire Grayer

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound wing with excellent shooting mechanics. Also a terrific rebounder at his position.

Played 3 ½ seasons at George Mason before a foot injury cut his final year there short. Finished up at TCU, where he averaged 7.5 points and shot 36.2 percent from downtown in 2019-20.

His father, Jeff Grayer, was the 13th overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft and played nine seasons in the league.

R.J. Hampton

A 6-foot-6, 176-pound combo guard with tremendous burst and body control. He particularly excels in the open floor, where he’s able to showcase his speed and creativity.

Acquired by the Magic at the trade deadline last season from the Nuggets. Averaged 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26 games with Orlando and was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in May.

Spent a year overseas after high school playing for the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL before getting chosen 24th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

D.J. Hogg

Shooting is his greatest strength. At 6-foot-8, he’s able to shoot over most defenders. Has great range, too.

Averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his three seasons at Texas A&M combined. Helped the Aggies reach the Sweet 16 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Made the second most 3-pointers on the Lakeland Magic in 2021 at the Disney bubble. Also ranked fifth on the team in rebounds.

Justin Jackson

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound versatile forward who thrives in transition and can guard multiple positions. Excels at getting his hands in passing lanes and causing deflections.

The 43rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after two seasons at Maryland. His sophomore year with the Terrapins was cut short because of a shoulder injury.

Has played with the Lakeland Magic the last two years. Appeared in 11 games at Disney in 2021.

Shakur Juiston

Does most of his damage from the dunker spot. Has great hands, polished footwork and can finish from either side of the basket.

Started off at Hutchinson County College in Kansas before transferring to UNLV. A torn meniscus in his second season with the Runnin’ Rebels limited him to just eight games that year. Finished up his college career at Oregon, where he played alongside NBA players Payton Pritchard and Chris Duarte.

Appeared in four games for the G League’s Memphis Hustle at the Disney bubble.

Yante Maten

A versatile 6-foot-8 forward who plays with high energy and possesses a decent set of low-post moves. Capable of stretching the floor, but 3-point shooting not considered a strength.

Played his college ball at Georgia, where in four years he averaged 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Scored 30-plus points five times with the Bulldogs.

After going undrafted, he signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat in 2018 but only appeared in two games with the parent club. Had a 42-point performance with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce that season. Played for the Maine Red Claws in 2019-20.

Tahjere McCall

A smothering defender with great instincts and lateral quickness. Forces opponents into tough shots with well-timed contests and by staying balanced to avoid fouling.

Started his college journey at Niagara before transferring to Tennessee State for his final two seasons. Was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year both those years.

Part of the Lakeland Magic’s championship 2021 team at Disney. Played with former NBA player Darius Johnson-Odom on France’s Orleans Loiret Basket right after.

Asbjorn Midtgaard

A powerful 7-foot, 270-pound interior player who uses his big frame and strong base to get deep low-post position. Very patient down low and has an advanced up-and-under move.

Emerged as an NBA prospect after transferring from Wichita State to Grand Canyon. In 24 games with the Antelopes in 2020-21, he averaged 14.2 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Born and raised in Denmark, he came to the United States to play college basketball.

Jalen Suggs

An extremely athletic floor general with near-faultless game management skills and excellent vision.

Flies up and down in transition and locks opponents up on the perimeter with textbook man-to-man defense.

Chosen fifth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Magic after a terrific freshman season at Gonzaga. Also a quarterback in high school, he was named Minnesota’s first-ever simultaneous Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball his senior year at Minnehaha Academy.

Amar Sylla

Thrives in transition and has shown to have some shot-creation in his arsenal, although he’s very unpolished and needs to improve his footwork and ball handling. Also, a versatile defender at 6-foot-9 with good lateral quickness and timing when he slides over from the weak side.

Played for Real Madrid B in Spain alongside 2021 NBA Draft pick Usman Garuba from 2017-2019 and has been with Oostende in Belgium since 2019.

Born and raised in Senegal, he played soccer during his youth before concentrating on basketball.

Jeremiah Tilmon

Possesses an even blend of power and finesse. Has a nice step-through move to finish at the basket. Got into foul trouble a lot in his first couple college seasons but was more disciplined during his senior campaign.

Averaged 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in his four seasons at Missouri combined. Scored 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots in a win over TCU on Jan. 30, 2021.

Originally declared for the 2020 NBA Draft before withdrawing and returning to school.

Jon Teske

A mobile 7-foot-1, 265-pound big man with good hands and a nice touch around the basket. Also an excellent screener and capable of stretching the floor.

Played four seasons at Michigan and averaged 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks his senior year. Played with Moritz Wagner his freshman and sophomore seasons and Franz Wagner his senior campaign.

Started the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Magic on their training camp and preseason roster and then joined the organization’s G League club at Disney, where they won the championship.

Janis Timma

A smooth offensive player at 6-foot-8 with textbook shooting form and a strong body. Can post up smaller defenders and fly to the rim in transition.

The Magic acquired his rights in 2015 in a trade that sent Luke Ridnour to the Grizzlies.

Has played for eight professional teams since 2008. Most recently starred for Russia’s BC Khimki and before that was with Olympiacos in Greece.

Franz Wagner

A dynamic playmaker and versatile defender at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds with some labeling him a basketball unicorn.

Superb vision and instincts on offense, especially out of pick-and-roll, and a unique defender in that he guards the paint and the perimeter equally well.

Chosen eighth overall in 2021 NBA Draft by the Magic after two seasons at Michigan. Also the younger brother of Moritz Wagner, who finished the 2020-21 season with the Magic and also played at Michigan a couple years earlier.