2021 NBA Draft: Most Common Mock Draft Picks 1-14

OrlandoMagic.com scanned through various 2021 NBA Mock Drafts around the internet to find out who the consensus picks are at each slot. Below is a breakdown of the most common mock draft choices made for selections 1-14 along with analysis of each prospect. The web sites surveyed include ESPN, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports, The Ringer, Bleacher Report, SI.com, USA Today and SB Nation.

The draft predictions in this article are just the common picks from external publications. They are not the opinions of anyone affiliated with the Orlando Magic or the team's partners or sponsors.

1. Cade Cunningham | Detroit Pistons

Height: 6’8

Weight: 220

College: Oklahoma State

Media Outlets with him at #1: ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, SI.com, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports, SB Nation

Strengths: Offensive Creativity, Playmaking, Shooting, Footwork, Craftiness, Size, Initiating Contact, Rebounding, Defensive Potential

Weaknesses: Speed, Explosiveness, Turnovers, Ball Handling Ingenuity

NBA Comparisons: Luka Doncic, Grant Hill, Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons

Key Notes:

A 6-foot-8, 220-pound crafty hybrid point guard/small forward who possesses elite court vision, instincts, playmaking ability, shooting range and defensive versatility.

Makes up for a lack of quickness and explosiveness with a high basketball IQ and polished moves rivaled by very few currently in the NBA.

Led the Big 12 in 2020-21 in points and was eighth in rebounds and 10th in assists.

2. Jalen Green | Houston Rockets

Height: 6’5

Weight: 180

Previous Team: G League Ignite

Media Outlets with him at #2: ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, SI.com, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, USA Today

Strengths: Three-Level Scorer, Athleticism, Explosiveness, Transition Offense, Shiftiness, Size

Weaknesses: Defensive Effort, Passing Accuracy, Shot Selection Quality

NBA Comparisons: Zach LaVine, Eddie Jones, Vince Carter (early career version)

Key Notes:

A 6-foot-6 three-level scoring assassin with a host of shot-creating moves and ingenuity.

Possesses a complete offensive package, including an advanced step-back jumper, acrobatic/ambidextrous finishing on drives and a smooth outside shooting touch.

Scored 30 points for the G League Ignite in a playoff game against Raptors 905.

3. Evan Mobley | Cleveland Cavaliers

Height: 7’0

Weight: 215

College: USC

Media Outlets with him at #3: ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, SI.com, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports

Strengths: Finesse, Face-Up Offense, Inside Touch, Body Control, Footwork, Versatility, Length, Lateral Quickness, Defensively Switchable, Rim Protection

Weaknesses: Shooting Range, Motor, Strength, Aggressiveness, Speed

NBA Comparisons: Chris Bosh, Anthony Davis, Deandre Ayton, Noah Vonleh

Key Notes:

A supremely gifted and mobile 7-footer with a finesse-oriented offensive game and advanced defensive qualities.

Not just an elite rim protector, he can effectively switch in pick-and-roll on the perimeter and defend speedsters on an island.

Named the 2020-21 Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year after ranking No. 1 in the conference in points, rebounds and blocks.

4. Jalen Suggs | Toronto Raptors

Height: 6’4

Weight: 205

College: Gonzaga

Media Outlets with him at #4: ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, SI.com, USA Today, SB Nation

Strengths: Game Management, Vision, Athleticism, On-Ball Defense, Transition Offense, Unselfishness, Reliable Floater

Weaknesses: Ambiguous Scoring Arsenal, Take-Over Mentality, Outside Shooting Efficiency, Drawing Contact

NBA Comparisons: Chauncey Billups (pace/poise/defense), Chris Paul (game management), George Hill (size/skill), Eric Bledsoe (athleticism/explosion)

Key Notes:

An extremely athletic floor general with near-faultless game management skills and excellent vision.

Flies up and down in transition and locks opponents up on the perimeter with textbook man-to-man defense.

Also a quarterback in high school, he was named Minnesota’s first-ever simultaneous Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball his senior year at Minnehaha Academy.

5. Scottie Barnes | Orlando Magic

Height: 6’8

Weight: 225

College: Florida State

Media Outlets with him at #5: ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, SI.com, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation

Strengths: Playmaking, Basketball IQ, Size, Strength, Defensive Versatility, On-Ball Defense, High Energy, Length, Transition Offense

Weaknesses: Shooting Range, Scoring Creativity, Free Throw Shooting, Dribbling Artistry, Speed

NBA Comparisons: Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Lamar Odom, Tayshaun Prince

Key Notes:

A 6-foot-9, 227-pounder with remarkable court vision and instincts who led the Seminoles in assists as a freshman.

Also a uniquely talented defender in that he can effectively guard multiple positions and even hang with opposing ball handlers in a full court press.

Played at three different Florida high schools before enrolling at Florida State. He started at Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, then transferred to NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale and finished up at Montverde Academy, where he played alongside fellow 2021 NBA Draft prospect Cade Cunningham.

6. Jonathan Kuminga | Oklahoma City Thunder

Height: 6’8

Weight: 210

Previous Team: G League Ignite

Media Outlets with him at #6: ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation

Strengths: Crafty Movements, Footwork, Aggressiveness, Athleticism, Hard Drives, Defensive Versatility, Switchable, Off-Ball Cutting, Rebounding

Weaknesses: Efficiency, Shooting Range, Unpolished, Shot Creation Patience, Dribbling Artistry

NBA Comparisons: Pascal Siakam, Jaylen Brown, OG Anunoby, Andrew Wiggins, Jerami Grant

Key Notes:

A raw but dynamic two-way talent with unlimited potential because of his physical profile, athleticism, body control, hang time and defensive instincts.

The combination of having a 6-foot-11 wingspan and fast-moving feet makes him someone that NBA coaches can plug into a variety of roles in today’s NBA.

From the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he moved to the U.S. at the age of 16 to play high school basketball.

7. James Bouknight | Golden State Warriors

Height: 6’5

Weight: 190

College: UConn

Media Outlets with him at #7: The Athletic, The Ringer, USA Today

Strengths: Advanced Ball Handler, Scoring Creativity, Crafty Finisher at Basket, Slithery, Relentlessness, Athleticism, Initiating Contact, Trickery

Weaknesses: Outside Shooting Efficiency, Shot Selection, Defensive Effort, Playmaking, Tunnel Vision

NBA Comparisons: Jamal Murray, Jordan Clarkson, Jordan Poole, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Key Notes:

A true bucket-getter – or a microwave scorer as some say – with nifty handles and shifty movements at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds.

So relentless on offense that sometimes he settles for contested, low percentage shots, but his aggressiveness, toughness and confidence are favorable traits.

Scored a career-high 40 points in a game during his sophomore season with the Huskies against Creighton.

8. Davion Mitchell | Orlando Magic

Height: 6’2

Weight: 205

College: Baylor

Media Outlets with him at #8: The Ringer, CBS Sports

Strengths: On-Ball Defense, Lateral Quickness, Fast First Step, Shiftiness, Strength, Improved 3-Point Shooting

Weaknesses: Already at Ceiling? (will be 23 in September), Free Throw Shooting, Length, General Point Guard Skills

NBA Comparisons: Jrue Holiday, Marcus Smart, Jarrett Jack, Donovan Mitchell

Key Notes:

A bulldog on defense unafraid to take contact through his chest and also a crafty, efficient scorer who gets to the rim in a blink of an eye using some nifty dribbling combinations.

Arguably the most improved college basketball player in 2020-21, going from averaging a shade under 10 points on 41 percent shooting overall and 32 percent from 3-point range in 2019-20 to averaging 14 points on 51 percent shooting from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

Started his college career at Auburn before transferring to Baylor after his freshman campaign. Led the Bears to the national title in 2021. He will be 23 years old by the time he starts his NBA career.

9. Franz Wagner | Sacramento Kings

Height: 6’9

Weight: 220

College: Michigan

Media Outlets with him at #9: The Ringer, The Athletic, SI.com, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report

Strengths: Pick-and-Roll Playmaking, Size, Length, Defensive Versatility, Basketball IQ, Ball Protection, Decision Making

Weaknesses: Speed, Explosiveness, Perimeter Shooting Accuracy, Initiating Contact

NBA Comparisons: Hedo Turkoglu, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Andrei Kirilenko, Deni Avdija

Key Notes:

A dynamic playmaker and versatile defender at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds. He could be this draft’s basketball unicorn.

Superb vision and instincts on offense, especially out of pick-and-roll, and a unique defender in that he guards the paint and the perimeter equally well.

The younger brother of Moritz Wagner, who also attended the University of Michigan.

10. Josh Giddey | New Orleans Pelicans

Height: 6’8

Weight: 205

Previous Team: Adelaide 36ers

Media Outlets with him at #10: ESPN, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports

Strengths: Vision, Passing Accuracy, Pizzazz, Size, Rebounding

Weaknesses: Scoring Arsenal, Perimeter Shooting, Lateral Quickness, Turnovers, Negative Wingspan

NBA Comparisons: Ricky Rubio, Pete Maravich, LaMelo Ball, Joe Ingles

Key Notes:

A 6-foot-8 lead orchestrator who plays with pizzazz and flair.

With the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s NBL this past season, his passing, decision-making and length stood out.

Both of his parents also played professional basketball in Australia.

11. Kai Jones | Charlotte Hornets

Height: 6’11

Weight: 218

College: Texas

Media Outlets with him at #11: The Ringer, SI.com, Bleacher Report

Strengths: High Motor, Rim-Running, Athleticism, Length, Bouncy, Rolling to Basket, Handles, Driving Ability (unique at his size), Transition Speed, Efficiency Inside, Developing Outside Shot, Defensive Versatility, Switchable

Weaknesses: Unpolished, Awkward Body Movements, Reckless, Initiating Contact, Decision-Making, Strength

NBA Comparisons: Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaxson Hayes, Pascal Siakam, Christian Wood

Key Notes:

A unique big man in that he can drive to the basket using his slick handles and footwork and also do the things that players his size – 6-foot-11, 220 pounds – are more accustomed to doing such as rim-running, rolling to the hoop and rebounding.

Could be the latest player over 6’10 from the University of Texas to be chosen in the lottery portion of the NBA Draft. Tristan Thompson (2011), Myles Turner (2015), Jarrett Allen (2017), Mo Bamba (2018) and Jaxson Hayes (2019) were all lottery picks.

Shot 64.2 percent on two-point attempts during his sophomore college season, the second best mark in the Big 12 in this category in 2020-21.

12. Jalen Johnson | San Antonio Spurs

Height: 6’9

Weight: 220

College: Duke

Media Outlets with him at #12: ESPN, The Athletic

Strengths: Playmaking, Size, Athleticism, Transition Offense, Passing, Ambidextrous Finisher, Defensive Instincts, Coordination

Weaknesses: Questionable Outside Shooting, Initiating Contact, Lateral Movements, Low-Post Defense

NBA Comparisons: Ben Simmons, Aaron Gordon, James Johnson

Key Notes:

An exceptionally good passer and a coordinated athlete at his size – 6-foot-9, 220 pounds with a 6’11 wingspan – who thrives in transition.

Had an incredible college debut with 19 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting to go along with 19 rebounds, five assists and four blocks against Coppin State.

Only appeared in 13 games at Duke before deciding to walk away from college to prepare for the NBA Draft.

13. Moses Moody | Indiana Pacers

Height: 6’6

Weight: 205

College: Arkansas

Media Outlets with him at #13: USA Today

Strengths: Outside Shooting, High IQ, Balance, Size, Strength, Length, Initiating Contact, Rebounding, Defensive Intensity

Weaknesses: Offensive Creativity, Playmaking, Speed

NBA Comparisons: Mikal Bridges, Wesley Matthews

Key Notes:

A prototypical 3-and-D prospect with excellent range and defensive instincts.

Not much of an iso or pick-and-roll scorer but showed some shot creation potential during his one season with the Razorbacks.

Ranked third in the SEC this past season in points per game (16.8) and sixth in made 3-pointers (58).

14. Chris Duarte | Golden State Warriors

Height: 6’6

Weight: 190

College: Oregon

Media outlets with him at #14: The Ringer, The Athletic, Bleacher Report

Strengths: 3-Point Shooting, Efficiency, Craftiness, Off-Ball Movement, Defensive Anticipation

Weaknesses: Burst, Right-Hand Dominant, Playmaking, Already at Ceiling? (24 years old)

Key Notes:

NBA Comparisons: Kevin Huerter, Jeremy Lamb

One of this draft class’ most efficient scorers from both inside and outside the arc despite lacking explosiveness and burst.

Also a terrific defender, he led the Pac-12 in steals and was 15th in the conference in blocks.

Won the 2021 Jerry West Award, which is given each year to the top men’s collegiate shooting guard.