2021 NBA Draft Prospects: Point Guards

Here are 10 of the most intriguing point guards in the 2021 NBA Draft. They are listed in alphabetical order by their last name.

Jared Butler, Baylor

Known for his outstanding 3-point shooting. Effective from deep off the dribble, spotting up and coming off screens. Shot 41.6 percent from downtown during final college season.

Extremely quick hands and feet on defense. Typically stays between opponent and the basket in one-on-one coverage. Led Big 12 with 59 steals in 2020-21.

Named the 2021 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after scoring 17 points against Houston and then 22 points in Baylor’s national championship game victory over Gonzaga.

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

An electric and dynamic lead guard with superb court vision, pinpoint passing accuracy and a blazing quick first step off the dribble.

Unafraid of contact on his drives to the basket. Averaged 8.6 free throw attempts in his one college season. Poor 3-point shooter, though (22.8 percent).

Was named the USA Today All-USA Player of the Year and Mr. Georgia Basketball following his junior high school season.

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

A 6-foot-8, 220-pound crafty hybrid point guard/small forward who possesses elite court vision, instincts, playmaking ability, shooting range and defensive versatility.

Makes up for a lack of quickness and explosiveness with a high basketball IQ and polished moves rivaled by very few currently in the NBA.

Led the Big 12 in 2020-21 in points and was eighth in rebounds and 10th in assists.

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

A versatile and long point guard who routinely filled up the stat sheet during his junior college season. Recorded two triple-doubles in 2020-21.

Greatly improved his 3-point shooting this past year, going from 29.6 percent in 2019-20 to 39 percent this past season.

Earned a gold medal while playing for the United States’ U18 National Team in the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship, averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds during the tournament.

Josh Giddey, Australia

A 6-foot-9 lead orchestrator who doesn’t turn 19 years old until October.

With the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s NBL this past season, his passing, decision making and length stood out.

Both of his parents also played professional basketball in Australia.

Tre Mann, Florida

A crafty and smooth guard with slick handles and shifty movements to create space off the dribble.

Capable of scoring from all three levels efficiently. Part of 45-40-80 club during sophomore college season.

Born in the same town (Gainesville) where he went to college (University of Florida).

Miles McBride, West Virginia

A stifling on-ball defender who takes pride in pressuring handlers and is unafraid to draw charges and use his body to throw opponents off their trail.

Limited offensively, but did greatly improve his long-distance shooting this past season. Shot 30.4 percent as a freshman and 41.4 percent as a sophomore.

Jaxson Hayes, now playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, was a teammate of his at Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

A bulldog on defense unafraid to take contact through his chest and also a crafty, efficient scorer who gets to the rim in a blink of an eye using some nifty dribbling combinations.

Arguably the most improved college basketball player in 2020-21, going from averaging a shade under 10 points on 41 percent shooting overall and 32 percent from 3-point range in 2019-20 to averaging 14 points on 51 percent shooting from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

Started his college career at Auburn before transferring to Baylor after his freshman campaign. Led the Bears to the national title in 2021. He will be 23 years old by the time he starts his NBA career.

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

One of the strongest and most physical at his position despite being one of the youngest in this class.

Very unpolished on offense, but already a tenacious and feisty defender with excellent instincts and endurance. Turns good defense into easy transition points.

Played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for two years. Led school to incredible comeback victory over Montverde Academy in semifinals of the GEICO High School Nationals in 2019.

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga