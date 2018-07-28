2018-19 Orlando Magic Dancers Selected

ORLANDO – If you’re looking for a short, but powerful, way to sum up Friday’s Orlando Magic Dancer Auditions, the event’s location may help incite a good, and accurate, description.

Amway Center’s Disney Atrium, the main entrance for the award-winning, high-tech venue and always a charming site for special occasions, was where the 2018-19 squad was formed.

At the conclusion of the event – when 20 of this year’s finalists fulfilled or revived a dream – it was the American legend himself and one of his inspirational quotes that most precisely told the grand story.

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”

Walt Disney’s assertion from back in the day was an incredibly fitting slogan on this action-packed night, especially for the six newest additions to the team.

Ever since she moved to Orlando nine years ago – a time when she fell in love with the Magic and the dancers while taking in the action from her stadium seat during the NBA Finals in 2009 – Kathleen hoped one day she would be able to wear a Magic Dancer costume and perform on the court.

“I was in awe of these beautiful women,” the Medford, N.Y. native said. “I was in shock (when she heard her name called) and I told Jeanine (Klem-Thomas, Magic Entertainment Teams Manager) I don’t think I will be able to wipe this smile off this face for weeks.”

Kathleen, now, can share that tale with all of her new teammates, including fellow rookie Carolyn, who has a similar story to tell.

Born and raised in Orlando, Carolyn looked up to the Magic Dancers when she was young and aspired to be just like them. So, as you could imagine, it’s a dream come true for her to be in the shoes of those she once admired from afar.

“As a young woman, as a little girl growing up going to Magic games, it’s very much a part of the community,” she said. “So being able to be amongst this group of very empowered, very strong women who signify so much in our community – that’s very positive, that children look up to and that I looked up to at one point – it’s surreal, it’s definitely very very surreal.”

“Being a community activist, being a leader in the community,” she added about what she’s most looking forward to this upcoming season.

Even for those who have been down this road before, the energy and enthusiasm of the event and the thrill of finding out they have reclaimed their spot on the team doesn’t fade.

“Never gets old,” said Nicole F., a team leader who will take the court for a seventh consecutive season. “But the nerves do get higher and higher every year just because you know what you have to lose.”

Returning team members like Nicole and Desiree, who rejoins the team for a third straight year, are extra eager to get back into the swing of things because of how unique the upcoming season will be.

“I’m looking forward to the big 30th anniversary with all of the alumni and dancing with everybody and sharing the court,” Desiree said. “I’m just excited for another amazing season.”

