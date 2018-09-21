2018-19 Magic Position Preview: Point Guards

ORLANDO – Quite possibly no spot on the Orlando Magic’s roster will hold more intrigue this season than that of point guard after the franchise chose to mostly stand pat there this offseason.

When the Magic opted for center Mohamed Bamba in the June NBA Draft and passed on the slim pickings that were available in free agency, it meant there would be no major additions at the point guard position. Orlando did acquire long-armed guard Jerian Grant – a player it feels is about to hit his prime – in a three-team trade involving Chicago and Charlotte.

The Magic, which will hold Media Day on Monday and open training camp on Tuesday at the Amway Center, will most likely feature 10-year veteran D.J. Augustin as their starter at point guard. Orlando got off to a stellar start last season with Augustin running the show, but it stumbled when he went down with a hamstring injury. Augustin also responded well to the Magic trading Elfrid Payton last February, closing the season with some stellar shooting. Most likely, when the Magic tip off the regular season against the Miami Heat at the Amway Center on Oct. 17, Augustin will be the team’s starter at point guard.

Grant, the nephew of Magic legend Horace Grant, averaged career highs across the board last season in Chicago and the hope in Orlando is that it is the start of something special for the 6-foot-4 guard. He is a willing passer and thrives on the defensive end, but he must prove that he can knock down open shots to push Augustin for the starting job.

Orlando signed journeyman Isaiah Briscoe for depth following a strong showing in Summer League, but those minutes could very well go to shooting guard Jonathon Simmons because of his dynamic one-on-one abilities.

With training camp just days away, OrlandoMagic.com wraps up its position-by-position analysis with a look at the team’s point guards. Click here for look at the team’s CENTERS, POWER FORWARDS, SMALL FORWARDS and SHOOTING GUARDS. Without further ado, here’s a breakdown of the Magic’s point guard position:

POSITION: Point guard

PLAYERS: D.J. Augustin (6-0, 183, 10 NBA seasons); Jerian Grant (6-4, 198, 3 NBA seasons); Jonathon Simmons (6-6, 195, 3 NBA seasons); Isaiah Briscoe (6-3, 220, NBA rookie).

PROJECTED STARTER: Augustin (2017-18 stats: 75 games, 10.2 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 2.1 apg., 45.2 FG percent, 41.9 3FG percent, 86.8 FT percent).

PROJECTED DEPTH: Grant (2017-18 stats with Bulls: 74 games, 8.4 ppg., 2.3 rpg., 4.6 apg., 0.9 spg., 41.6 FG percent, 32.6 3FG percent, 74.5 FT percent); Simmons (2017-18 stats: 69 games, 13.9 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 2.5 spg., 46.5 FG percent, 33.8 3FG percent, 76.8 FT percent);Briscoe (2017-18 stats in Estonian League: 18.5 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 4.2 apg., 1.6 spg.

STRENGTHS: While they don’t have a superstar at the point guard position, the Magic do have a good mix of talents there. In Augustin, they Magic have an elite outside shooter who is coming off a season in which he shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range for a fourth time in his career. While Simmons might not be a true point guard, the Magic like putting the ball in his hands because of his ability to break down defenders and get to the rim. In Grant, the Magic have a plus passer and a long-armed defender capable of checking shooting guards and point guards. Briscoe, one of the top point guards in the nation coming out of high school years ago, is a diamond in the rough who should give the Magic plenty of toughness.

WEAKNESSES: Orlando doesn’t have a dominant lead guard who is going to spearhead the offense and rack up lots of assists on a nightly basis. Playmaking is a big issue for the Magic, especially from the point guard position. Augustin is a willing passer, but he is limited at times by his lack of size when he gets into the lane. Simmons has dazzling vision, but often looks to score and not set up others when he gets into the paint. Grant averaged a career high in assists last season, but he must be able to hit shots from the outside to make defenses commit to him – something that should open up driving lanes for him to pass to open teammates.

ANALYSIS: After bouncing around the NBA in recent years, Augustin has found a home in Orlando. Now, he’s back for a third consecutive season with the Magic as their unquestioned starter at point guard. Augustin filled that role late last season after the franchise traded Elfrid Payton and he played well, averaging 12.8 points, 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25 games after the NBA All-Star Game. Augustin also shot the ball exceptionally well after the break (48.9 percent overall and 45.3 percent from 3-point range), giving the Magic a much-needed threat from beyond the arc.

Magic coach Steve Clifford has talked about the need to use training camp to figure out ``playing groups.’’ One potential backcourt pairing will be Simmons and Augustin because of their differing skills. Augustin is often best used off the ball as a spot-up shooter and that role allows Simmons to have the ball in his hands to break down defenses.

The Magic are confident that they are acquiring Grant at a time when his game is about to take off. He is coming off career highs across the board last season in Chicago and the Magic are excited about having his defense on the floor with Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba.

Briscoe played well enough in Summer League to earn a contract from the Magic. He has great size, strength and toughness at the point guard position and he could give the Magic another option defensively against teams with taller point guards.

