10 Interesting Orlando Magic Stats Through Team’s First Seven Games

1. The Orlando Magic’s starters have a net rating of 21.5, best in the league among lineups that have played at least 50 minutes together this season. Amazing considering on opening night their average age was 21 years, 213 days. They were the youngest grouping to start on opening night since the league began tracking starters in 1970-71, per Elias Sports Bureau.

2. Opponents are shooting 23.6 percent from 3-point range with Jalen Suggs as the closest defender and 26.4 percent with Franz Wagner as the closest defender. Both are just 20 years old.

3. Mo Bamba is shooting 44.8 percent from beyond the arc, second best behind Karl-Anthony Towns among starting centers. Last season, Orlando’s 7-footer shot 32.2 percent from downtown.

4. Cole Anthony has also been hot from deep, so far knocking down 42.2 percent of his tries. He ranks No. 1 in the league in pull-up 3-point percentage (52.4 percent).

5. The Magic are taking and making more corner 3-pointers this season. They have so far taken 58 of them, seventh most in the league, making 22 of them. Each of the last two seasons Orlando ranked dead last in corner 3-point takes and makes.

6. With their length and versatility, the Magic have done a solid job protecting the paint, where opponents are averaging 44 points per game, 11th lowest in the league.

7. Bamba has scored 20 of his points off cuts to the basket, 12th most in the league, and Wendell Carter Jr. has scored 14, which ranks in the top 25.

8. Wagner is currently averaging 13.9 points, fourth most among rookies behind Scottie Barnes, Chris Duarte and Jalen Green. Suggs is averaging 12.7 points, sixth most. Between Wagner and Suggs is Evan Mobley.

9. The Magic have drawn six charges so far, tied for third most. Charges are one of the Magic’s “bell plays.” A blue bell affixed to a corner wall of the practice gym at Amway Center gets rung when a player makes a winning play such as taking a charge, blocking a shot and diving on the floor for a loose ball.

10. The Magic are making a concerted effort to share the ball. So far, they are averaging 289.6 passes per game, 11th most in the league. They rank 14th in potential assists, defined as any pass to a teammate who shoots within one dribble of receiving the ball.