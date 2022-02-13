10 Interesting Orlando Magic Stats Since Jan. 1

The Orlando Magic’s best scorer and rebounder since Jan. 1 is Wendell Carter Jr., averaging 16.2 points on 52.9 percent overall shooting and 10.3 rebounds in the 15 games he’s appeared in over this stretch. Opponents have shot just 40.2 percent from the field when Jalen Suggs has been the closest defender to the shot since he returned from his thumb injury in mid January, over five percent lower than those players’ collective shooting percentages. The best corner 3-point shooter in the NBA since Jan. 1 has been Gary Harris, who has made 50.7 percent of his 67 attempts from the two corners combined. He’s the only player in the league during this time shooting better than 50 percent from this region with at least 50 attempts. The Magic are averaging 34.9 defensive rebounds per game since Jan. 1, ninth most in the league. The lineup of Cole Anthony, Suggs, Franz Wagner, Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba since Jan. 1 has a defensive rating of 105.1, fifth best in the NBA over this time among lineups that have logged at least 100 minutes. That same group has an assist percentage of 68.2 in the 11 games they’ve started together since Jan. 1, also fifth best in the league. Since Jan. 1, Franz Wagner is shooting 49.1 percent from the field, second best among rookies with at least 200 shots during this time. Only Cleveland’s Evan Mobley has a better field goal percentage among qualified rookies. The Magic have drawn 10 charges since the start of the calendar year, tied for 11th most with Boston. The Magic are making a concerted effort to attack the basket, averaging 22.5 field goal attempts on drives since Jan. 1, sixth most in the league. Orlando has been hustling up and down the court, averaging 100.3 possessions per 48 minutes since Jan. 1, sixth most in the league.