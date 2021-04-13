10 Interesting Basketball Facts About Donta Hall
- Hall was born and raised in Luverne, Alabama, where he attended the city’s public high school and starred on the basketball team. In his senior season, he averaged a triple-double with 22.6 points, 18.1 rebounds and nearly 12 blocks per game.
- One of the top prospects in the country, Hall chose to play collegiately at the University of Alabama, where he appeared in 135 games over four seasons. Other schools that made offers to the now 6-foot-10, 232-pounder were Georgia, Mississippi State, UAB and Troy.
- His best scoring performance with the Crimson Tide came during his senior year when he posted 21 points on 6-of-6 shooting overall and 9-of-11 from the free throw line. That same season he had a 16-rebound performance against Texas A&M.
- In his junior season, when he was Collin Sexton’s teammate, Hall shot 72.6% from the field, the second best mark in the nation that year behind Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike. He helped Alabama beat Virginia Tech in the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s Round of 64 by making all five of his shots and scoring 10 points.
- In each of his final two years with the Crimson Tide, Hall was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
- One of the G League’s best players during the 2019-20 season while playing for the Grand Rapids Drive, Hall signed a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 22, 2020. In his NBA debut, he scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in a loss to the Nuggets.
- The Brooklyn Nets added Hall to their roster prior to the 2019-20 season restart at Walt Disney World. He was a substitute for DeAndre Jordan. In five seeding game appearances, the 23-year-old averaged 6.6 points and shot 77.8% from the field. He also played in three of the Nets’ playoff games in their first round series against the Raptors.
- Back at Disney for the 2021 truncated G League season, Hall first played for the Ignite, which featured a few NBA Draft prospects as well as former NBA players Jarrett Jack and Amir Johnson. He appeared in nine games for that squad, averaging 8.9 points and team highs of 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
- Then, after signing a 10-day contract with Toronto, Hall hopped on with the Raptors’ G League Team. He appeared in three regular season games with Raptors 905 and averaged 14.0 points and 3.0 blocks. He was called up to the Raptors’ parent club on March 3 but did not appear in any games.
- Hall has a 7-foot-5 wingspan and is best known for his mobility, pick-and-roll defense and efficiency around the basket.
