NBA Announces Schedule Changes for Orlando Magic

ORLANDO – The NBA has announced game time changes for the following Orlando Magic contests:

Sunday, February 14 @ Phoenix – now begins at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 21 vs. Detroit – now begins at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 27 vs. Utah – now begins at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Atlanta – now begins at 8 p.m. ET

Tickets for the 2020-21 regular season will be made available to the general public on a game-by-game basis.