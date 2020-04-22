Unique Bond Between Fultz and Young Grows Stronger as NFL Draft Night Nears

ORLANDO - In a world currently separated by social distancing, Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz and NFL Draft prospect Chase Young are finding a way to become closer together.

The two friends FaceTime nearly every day and among the many subjects of their conversations is the statistical absurdity that’s about to take place.

As former basketball teammates at DeMatha Catholic High School, Fultz and Young bonded during their time together in Hyattsville, Maryland. While their presence in the powerhouse sports program brought them closer, due to their parents’ relationship with one another, Fultz and Young had actually met before they became high school teammates.

All of this makes what’s about to happen on Thursday night an astronomical oddity. Just as Fultz, who just three years earlier took the NBA Draft stage as the No. 1 overall pick, Young is projected by many football media experts to become the second overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While it’s absolutely mind-blowing to some that two high school friends could both go in the top two of their respective league’s drafts, Fultz and Young both maintain that for years they’ve been speaking this into existence.

“It’s funny, we always used to talk when we were younger that I was going to be the number one pick in basketball and he would always say he was going to try to meet me up top and be the number one pick in football,” Fultz said.

While sitting down with a pre-draft interview with Yahoo Sports, Young confirmed Fultz’s story.

“It does (give me chills),” Young said. “We’re two competitors. He always said he was going to go number one in the NBA Draft and I always tell him, you’re not going to be the only one. I’m going to go (at the top) of the NFL Draft.”

Knowing a former number one selection comes with its advantages. Fultz is able to guide Young with some valuable advice that he had to learn purely through experience. They’re lessons that could prove to be exceptionally advantageous for a player who could possibly be drafted by a team close to their hometown, the Washington Redskins.

“Just keeping the people around you, watching them, because as you get closer to that time of being in the draft and about to be drafted a lot of people are going to try to come around you to get things from you,” Fultz explained. “People change, so just making sure he knows to stay working hard and not to let all the hype and stuff get to him. I don’t think that will happen, because he’s a humble young man who works extremely hard.”

In addition to their now nearly daily calls, Fultz had a chance to meet up with Young earlier this season. Young was in the house as Fultz erupted for one of his most impressive performances of the season, notching a triple-double in a thrilling 119-118 road victory over the Lakers on January 15.

“He told me right now is the time to have the most focus,” Young said. “This is the time where a lot of players they get silly or goofy and can get in trouble just having all this free time, having all these new experiences, things like that. I went to his game when they played the Lakers and met with him after and you know we just spent some time together. A lot of times when we get together, we really don’t rap about sports, we talk about life and stuff that’s going on.”

They also reflect back on some fond memories. Like many high schoolers there was strong competitive spirit between the two. Fultz would joke with Young about being able to run him over in football, while the elite defensive end would counter with comments of how he could lock up the premier point guard.

“He thought he could shoot threes and guard me, but he couldn’t really guard me,” a jovial Fultz said with a laugh. “He was more so like a big man, an undersized big man. He was stronger, box out, play hard, got a few dunks. He could shoot it a little bit, but he was more so one of those undersized fours.”

While Fultz can joke about Young’s basketball talent, there was never any doubt about his ability as a football phenom.

“Just watching him out there on the football field, the stuff he used to do, you could just tell he was more skilled and stronger than most of the players out there,” Fultz explained. “Him just sacking quarterbacks and being relentless.”

With draft night rapidly approaching, Fultz is excited to see his friend travel down a similar path and experience the joy of hearing his name called at the top of a draft.

“He’s a great young man, he’s an unbelievable talent,” Fultz said. “It’s crazy, we were just in high school and we’re going to both be top picks in each draft. It’s crazy that it’s happening now.”

Crazy, indeed.