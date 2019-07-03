2019 Summer League: Marcus Foster's Strengths

While the Magic expect to be one of the better defensive teams in Las Vegas at this year’s Summer League, they hope to hold their own offensively as well. The man who may have to carry them on that end of the floor at times is Marcus Foster, who played professionally for teams in South Korea and Lebanon last year.

Foster, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound combo guard, is a legit three-level scorer. While at Creighton, where he played for two years after transferring in from Kansas State, he actually led the Big East in field goals made and attempted during his junior season. The Wichita Falls, Texas native scored at least 30 points four times throughout his four years in college, including against Georgetown in 2017 when he exploded for 35 on 13-of-19 shooting from the field.

Despite being a high volume shooter, Foster is very efficient. In his last year with the Bluejays, he shot 48.3 percent from the field, which ranked in the top 10 in the Big East. He also shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, good for fifth best in the conference.

The big question on the recently-turned 24-year-old is whether he can ever develop point guard skills. He’s never been known for his facilitating, averaging just 2.4 assists in college. If he shows in Summer League that he’s an improved playmaker, don’t be surprised if he gets some serious looks from NBA teams before training camp starts.

Click HERE for a look at the Orlando Magic's 2019 Summer League roster