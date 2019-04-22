Magic Team Up with Corkcicle for Earth Day Beautification Project

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic, through the Magic Volunteer Program (MVP), teamed up with Corkcicle for an NBA Green initiative in celebration of Earth Day with a watershed litter clean-up project in downtown Winter Park today, April 22. Magic staff members, along with Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw, joined Corkcicle staff to assist Keep Winter Park Beautiful (KWPB) in picking up litter around the area. Together the Magic and Corkcicle collected 44 lbs. of litter in the downtown Winter Park area.

The Magic and Corkcicle, an Orlando-based company, are committed to the Central Florida community. The two teamed up to honor Earth Day through a beautification project to generate awareness and bring attention to the importance of protecting the environment.

The Magic Volunteer Program (MVP) was developed to encourage Orlando Magic employees to get out and get involved in the community. The program began in July of 2006 and since inception, more than 74,000 hours in the Central Florida community have been tracked. The MVP is unique in that it allows employees to volunteer during work hours. As an added incentive, employees who reach a certain level of volunteer hours in the community will be rewarded and receive a monetary donation to a charity of their choice. There is also an annual award given to the Magic staff member who contributes the most hours in the community.