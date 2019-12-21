Magic Staying Positive With Last Year's Mid-Season Turnaround Still Fresh In Their Minds

ORLANDO – Shaken by their shooting and still unable to consistently rely on their defense, the Orlando Magic instead are using the hope provided by a memory to keep their collective spirits high.

Last season, when the Magic started a disappointing 20-31 and appeared headed for another season out of the playoffs, they used a stirring 21-9 closing kick to totally turn around their fortunes.

Thoughts of that recent rally are helping to buoy the Magic (12-17) now that they have lost six of seven games and the final three games of their West Coast trip. As dour as things might seem with them struggling on both ends of the floor, the Magic know full well how quickly things can turn around based off the late-season success from last spring.

``Of course, we don’t want to get to that place (11 games under .500) that we did last season, but we also know that we can dig ourselves out of a hole,’’ said defensive ace Michael Carter-Williams, who proved to be one of the driving forces in Orlando’s closing kick at the end of last season. ``It’s all about staying positive. Right now, we’ve got to get a mindset that we can do this and stick with it the rest of the year.’’

The Magic were left searching for positives after their once promising four-game, seven-night trip turned sour the longer it went on. Orlando set a slew of season highs last Sunday in whipping the New Orleans Pelicans, but those feel-good vibes disappeared when it suffered late-game collapses against Utah and Denver. Then, on Friday in Portland, the Magic got coldcocked early by Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers, who used a 15-0 burst to end the suspense before the first quarter was complete.

The latest loss, which was filled with more wayward shooting and puzzling defensive breakdowns, had the Magic hoping that they can get home and recover before playing again. The team flew home immediately after the 118-103 loss in Portland and took Saturday off after arriving back in Central Florida just before sunrise. The Magic will be back on the practice floor on Sunday to begin preparations for Monday’s home game against the rebuilding Chicago Bulls.

``West Coast trips are always tough, but right now we’ve got a red-eye flight to catch and then we’ll get some rest and get back to work on (Sunday),’’ Magic all-star center Nikola Vucevic said minutes after the loss in Portland. ``We’ve got to get ready for Chicago. That’s a very important game for us. Three straight losses, and we need to win at home, and we’ll have to be ready for that one. We have to learn from our mistakes and improve. We all know what we have to improve upon, and it’s on us to do it now.’’

The Magic desperately need to improve an offense that has sputtered all season because of mostly unreliable shooting even when they have generated open looks. The Magic headed into Friday’s game ranked 29th in the NBA in scoring (103.5 points per game), 27thin overall field goal percentage (43.4 percent) and 27thin 3-point shooting (33.6 percent) and they didn’t help those numbers by shooting just 36.8 percent from the floor and making only seven of 28 3-point tries.

Oddly, Orlando has been among the league’s worst shooting teams even when using good ball and player movement to create open looks. The Magic came into Friday ranked 30th in the NBA on ``wide open’’ field goals (37.6 percent) and 28thon ``wide open’’ 3-point shots (35.5 percent), meaning they have even struggled when the closest defender is more than 6 feet away from their shooters.

Those offensive struggles have led to some unsightly stretches that have doomed the chances to get wins in recent days. Against Utah, the Magic got outscored 19-4 over the final 4:44 of the fourth period to keep them from winning a game they once led by as much as seven points. A night later in Denver, the Magic saw a 19-point bulge disappear when they had a 17-possession stretch end with 13 missed shots and four turnovers. On Friday, Portland went 15-0 when the Magic misfired 10 straight times and mixed in two turnovers.

``We just have to find a way to stop the bleeding,’’ said Vucevic, who slumped through a nine-of-20 shooting night with three 3-point misses on Friday. ``I think, obviously, if we were making some shots it would have been easier (to stop the runs). When you see the ball go through the nets that always helps. Our transition defense has to be better also, but it’s just not easy when you don’t score. It’s natural for us players to get down a little bit and get frustrated. So, we just have to fight through it.’’

Head coach Steve Clifford, who coaxed the Magic toward greatness late last season and into the playoffs for the first time since 2012, said the team has allowed its poor shooting to affect other parts of their team, such as defense, rebounding and running back to prevent fast-break points. Like many of his players, Clifford pointed back to the success of last season to remind the team of what it should be focusing on.

``You’ve got to do the things that will help you win,’’ said Clifford, who has repeatedly said the Magic will likely have to be a top-five defensive unit if it expects to return to the playoffs. ``The rebounding game and the fast-break game would be good places to start.

``If you look at the last 34 games from last year, where our defense was much better than it is now, two things that stand out are we were an elite defensive team – and right now we’re not – and we were fourth in transition defense and right now we’re 12th,’’ Clifford continued. ``That’s like five points a game right there. We can talk about the things that we don’t have (offensively) – which you have to do, but you have to play to the things that you have. We have lots of strengths to our roster that we’re not playing to. That’s what we have to do.’’

Last season, the Magic were able to rely on the defensive abilities and the improved shooting of Aaron Gordon, but the forward has struggled mightily and looked out of sync most of this season. He came into Friday having failed to crack double digits in scoring the previous three games and he opened the game against the Blazers by missing his first seven shots. Other than a brief blip in the second quarter, when he had a dunk and a put-back of his own miss, Gordon had another miserable shooting night. A four-of-17 effort clearly had him rattled, but still resolute.

``Man, I’ve got to let go of the frustration because I know how much work that I put in, how diligent I am about this game and how professional I am,’’ said Gordon, who made just 14 of 53 shots and only two of 14 3-pointers on the four-game trip. ``The shots are going to fall as long as I stay confident with it and keep shooting the ball. So, I’m not worried about (losing his confidence). I’ve got to find ways to impact the game while (shots aren’t falling). I know that’s those games are coming back. I’ve just got to stay patient and help my teammates around me and bring energy to the game. I know it’s going to come.’’

After playing on rebuilding Magic teams in his first four NBA seasons in Orlando, Gordon finally saw the franchise break through and rally into the playoffs last spring. That turnaround, Gordon said, is proof that the Magic can shake their shooting struggles and get their season back on track.

``I know at some point we’re going to come together and start clicking, but it would be better sooner than later,’’ Gordon said. ``We’ve got a couple of things that we need to take care of. Then, once we get going there will be no turning it off.’’

