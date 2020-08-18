Magic Start 2020 Playoffs on High Note with Game 1 Win Over Bucks

The Lead

For the Orlando Magic, the No. 8 seed in the East playoffs, to upset the 56-17, No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks, they are going to have to be the tougher, smarter and more energetic team. They are also going to need Nikola Vucevic, an All-Star a season ago, to be at his best. All of that transpired in Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon at Walt Disney World, as Vucevic exploded for a playoff career-high 35 points and the shorthanded Magic were the sharper, more aggressive team in their 122-110 victory.

The Top Storyline

Every time the Bucks went on a run and cut into the Magic’s lead, which was as large as 18 in the first half, Orlando responded. The Magic’s crisp ball movement, which was also fantastic for much of the regular season, made things complicated for Milwaukee, the league’s best defensive team. But even more impressive was Orlando’s stout defense, as the Bucks shot just 43.3 percent from the field, over four percent lower than their regular season clip, and 33.3 percent from 3-point range, over two percent lower than what they shot from downtown during the regular season.

The Clutch Moments

Through the game’s first 43 minutes, Evan Fournier had zero points and was 0-of-5 from the floor. And then just like that, he caught fire, burying three 3-pointers over the next two minutes and change. Earlier in the fourth quarter, after Milwaukee pulled within six, D.J. Augustin made two huge plays. The first was an assist to Terrence Ross, who threw down a thunderous slam with 7:10 left and the other was on the very next possession when the 6-foot point guard drilled a step-back 3-pointer to extend the Magic’s lead back to double digits.

The Top Performer

Vucevic will admit that he was extremely disappointed in his performance against the Raptors in last year’s playoffs. Right from the opening tip, it looked like he had been chomping at the bit to redeem himself as he wasted no time going to work against Brook Lopez and the rest of Milwaukee’s frontline. Orlando’s 7-footer was sizzling from start to finish, as he finished with a game-high 35 points on 15-of-24 shooting overall and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. It was the first time since Dwight Howard scored 33 points on April 19, 2011 against the Hawks that a Magic player recorded 30 points or more in a playoff game.

The Key Stretch

After Khris Middleton pulled Milwaukee within one with a pair of free throws with 8:33 left in the third quarter, Orlando went on a 12-4 run. In that stretch, Vucevic and Gary Clark, who started once again with Aaron Gordon still out with a hamstring injury, each buried a 3-pointer and Markelle Fultz, who was razor-sharp throughout, had four of his 15 points. Clark also finished with 15 points, drilling four of his 12 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder was locked in defensively, too, as he made things uncomfortable on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 31 points but on only 12-of-25 shooting.

The Key Stats

The Magic dished out 29 assists in Game 1. Augustin racked up 11 of them. Fultz had six dimes, Fournier five and Vucevic four. It was only the eighth time in franchise history Orlando accumulated 29 or more assists in a playoff game. The last time they did it was in Game 1 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavs when they racked up 32 dimes. Orlando is now 6-2 all time in the postseason when it amasses at least 29 assists. The Bucks, meanwhile, only had 10 fast break points, eight fewer than their season average.

The Big Picture

This is not an unfamiliar situation for the Magic, who beat the Raptors in Game 1 last year before losing the next four. It’s going to be critical for Orlando to play with the same energy, hustle and determination the remainder of the series. The Magic hope to get Gordon back for Game 2, which would give them another versatile defender to throw at Antetokounmpo. If they can minimize Middleton, who scored only 14 points and made just four of his 12 shot attempts in Game 1, for the entire series, the Magic will have a legitimate chance to win this series. Game 2 will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida and ESPN.

Quote of the Night

“We don’t care what other people have to say. We focus on ourselves. We came out and played a great game on both ends of the floor….A lot of times we had to scramble and it wasn’t always perfect but we figured it out. Offensively, I thought we played one of our best games all year long, just moving the ball, executing, being patient, playing off what the defense gives you…It’s just one game and we have to move on from this one.” – Vucevic