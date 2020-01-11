Magic Sign Magette to 10-Day Contract

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed guard Josh Magette (mah-JET) to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Magette originally signed a two-way contract on July 23. In addition, Orlando has signed free agent forward Vic Law to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Magette (#4, 6’1”, 160, 11/28/89) has appeared in eight games this season with Orlando, averaging 1.5 ppg. in 4.7 minpg. He has also played in 14 games this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 19.0 ppg., 9.4 apg., 4.7 rpg. and 2.43 stlpg. in 33.8 minpg., while shooting .444 (48-108) from three-point range and .861 (31-36) from the free throw line.

Magette spent last season with Gran Canaria of the Spanish League and the EuroLeague. During the 2017-18 campaign, Magette appeared in 18 games with Atlanta, averaging 2.6 ppg., 3.2 apg. and 1.1 rpg. in 12.0 minpg.

Magette has played in 195 career NBA G League games (189 starts) with Los Angeles, Erie and Lakeland from 2013-20, averaging 13.5 ppg., 8.9 apg., 4.0 rpg. and 1.96 stlpg. in 34.4 minpg., while shooting .815 (409-502) from the free throw line. He was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team in 2017 and was named an NBA G League All-Star. Magette has also played professionally in the Netherlands (Landstede Zwolle, 2012-13), Greece (Koroivos Amaliadas, 2014-15) and Croatia (Cedevita Zagreb, 2018).

Magette played collegiately at the University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2008-12, leading the Chargers to three Gulf South Conference championships and two Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament. He finished his career as the school’s and conference’s all-time leader in assists.

Law (6’7”, 200, 12/19/95) has played and started in 21 games this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 18.0 ppg., 8.7 rpg. and 3.0 apg. in 34.7 minpg., while shooting .498 (151-303) from the floor, .394 (41-104) from three-point range and .870 (20-23) from the free throw line. As of January 11, he ranked 14th in the NBA G League in rebounding.

Law signed as a free agent with Orlando on July 13 and played in one preseason game with the Magic, averaging 2.0 ppg., 2.0 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 5.1 minpg. He was waived by Orlando on October 19.

Law appeared in 125 career games (112 starts) during four seasons at Northwestern University (2014-19), averaging 11.5 ppg., 5.7 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 30.3 minpg., while shooting .369 (193-523) from three-point range. As a senior (2018-19), he played and started in 30 outings, where he averaged 15.0 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 3.0 apg. and 1.03 blkpg. in 33.2 minpg. Law was a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection in 2016-17 and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2017-18, 2018-19).

Law will wear #23 with Orlando. Orlando’s roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way contracts (B.J. Johnson, Law).