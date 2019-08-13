Magic Sign Hassani Gravett

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Hassani Gravett, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Gravett (6’2”, 188, 7/16/96) played in 32 games (five starts) last season with the University of South Carolina, averaging 11.4 ppg., 3.8 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 29.6 minpg., while shooting .399 (65-163) from three-point range. He led the Gamecocks with 65 three-pointers. Gravett was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

Gravett played in 97 career games (30 starts) during three seasons (2016-19) at the University of South Carolina, averaging 7.2 ppg., 3.0 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 23.8 minpg.