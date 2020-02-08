Magic Sign Gary Clark for Remainder of Season

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed forward Gary Clark for the remainder of the season, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Clark (6’6”, 225, 11/16/94) has played in 27 games this season with both Houston and Orlando, averaging 3.6 ppg. and 2.5 rpg. in 12.3 minpg. He signed his first 10-day contract with the Magic on January 14, then his second 10-day contract on January 29. In nine games with Orlando (January 15-22, February 1-6), Clark is averaging 2.9 ppg. and 3.1 rpg. in 13.4 minpg.

Prior to joining the Magic, Clark played in 18 games this season with Houston, averaging 3.9 ppg. and 2.2 rpg. in 11.8 minpg., while shooting .353 (18-51) from three-point range. He also appeared in four games with Rio Grande Valley of the NBA G League, averaging 20.0 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 2.5 apg., 2.50 stlpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 36.8 minpg. Clark was waived by the Rockets on January 7.

Undrafted by an NBA franchise, Clark played in 51 games (two starts) during his rookie campaign (2018-19) with Houston, averaging 2.9 ppg. and 2.3 rpg. in 12.6 minpg. He also played in seven games with Rio Grande Valley of the NBA G League, averaging 12.0 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 2.9 apg., 1.55 stlpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 30.3 minpg.

Clark appeared in 139 career games (137 starts) during four seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2014-18), averaging 10.5 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 2.0 apg., 1.29 blkpg. and 1.17 stlpg. in 28.8 minpg., while shooting .525 (542-1,033) from the floor and .383 (54-141) from three-point range. As a senior (2017-18), he averaged 12.9 ppg., 8.7 rpg., 2.1 apg., 1.42 stlpg. and 1.22 blkpg. in 28.5 minpg. Clark was named the 2017-18 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was a two-time American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2016-17, 2017-18).

Clark wears #12 with the Magic. Orlando’s roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way contracts (B.J. Johnson, Vic Law).