Magic Sign Gary Clark to 10-Day Contract

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Gary Clark to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. In addition, Orlando has released guard Josh Magette.

Clark (6’6”, 225, 11/16/94) has played in 18 games this season with Houston, averaging 3.9 ppg. and 2.2 rpg. in 11.8 minpg., while shooting .353 (18-51) from three-point range. He also appeared in four games with Rio Grande Valley of the NBA G League, averaging 20.0 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 2.5 apg., 2.50 stlpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 36.8 minpg. Clark was waived by the Rockets on January 7, 2020.

Undrafted by an NBA franchise, Clark played in 51 games (two starts) during his rookie campaign with Houston, averaging 2.9 ppg. and 2.3 rpg. in 12.6 minpg. He also played in seven games with Rio Grande Valley of the NBA G League, averaging 12.0 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 2.9 apg., 1.55 stlpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 30.3 minpg.

Clark appeared in 139 career games (137 starts) during four seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2014-18), averaging 10.5 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 2.0 apg., 1.29 blkpg. and 1.17 stlpg. in 28.8 minpg., while shooting .525 (542-1,033) from the floor and .383 (54-141) from three-point range. As a senior (2017-18), he averaged 12.9 ppg., 8.7 rpg., 2.1 apg., 1.42 stlpg. and 1.22 blkpg. in 28.5 minpg. Clark was named the 2017-18 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was a two-time American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2016-17, 2017-18).

Clark will wear #12 with Orlando. Orlando’s roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way contracts (B.J. Johnson, Vic Law).

Magette (6’1”, 160, 11/28/89) appeared in eight games this season with Orlando, averaging 1.5 ppg. in 4.7 minpg. He has also played in 14 games this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 19.0 ppg., 9.4 apg., 4.7 rpg. and 2.43 stlpg. in 33.8 minpg., while shooting .444 (48-108) from three-point range and .861 (31-36) from the free throw line.