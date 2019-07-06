Orlando Magic Sign Al-Farouq Aminu

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Al-Farouq Aminu (al-fah-ruke ah-ME-new), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

“We want to welcome Al-Farouq (Aminu) to the Magic family,” said Weltman. “He is a true pro who has impacted winning everywhere he has been. He adds depth to our team and has the ability to defend multiple positions.”

Aminu (6’9”, 200, 9/21/90) played and started in 81 games last season with Portland, averaging 9.4 ppg., 7.5 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 28.3 minpg., while shooting .867 (150-173) from the free throw line. He was tied for 17th in the NBA in free throw percentage and tied for 32nd in rebounding. Aminu led (or tied) the Trail Blazers in rebounding 17 times.

Aminu scored in double figures 36 times and 20+ points four times, including a season-high 23 points on Apr. 7 vs. Denver, and recorded a career-best 12 double-doubles. Aminu played and started in 16 playoff outings, averaging 7.4 ppg., 6.3 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 24.9 minpg., and helped Portland reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Originally selected in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2010 NBA Draft by the L.A. Clippers, Aminu has appeared in 670 career NBA regular season games (429 starts) with the L.A. Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas and Portland, averaging 7.7 ppg., 6.1 rpg. and 1.2 apg. in 25.2 minpg. He has also played in 40 career playoff contests (33 starts), averaging 11.3 ppg., 7.3 rpg. and 1.4 apg. in 29.1 minpg., while shooting .391 (70-179) from three-point range.

Aminu will wear #2 with Orlando.